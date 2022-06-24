WATCH: 1470kW Ford SuperVan makes silent but sublime debut at Goodwood

Goodwood, England - A hypercar that identifies as a van? That’s pretty much how you could describe the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan concept, which made a dramatic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday. Loosely based on the E-Transit Custom van that was unveiled in Europe recently, the concept has been heavily modified for track use and the performance figures are astounding.

Powered by four electric motors that collectively produce 1471kW, the Supervan can collectively sprint from 0-100km/h in under two seconds. Developed in secret by Ford Performance and Austrian electrified racing specialist Stard, the Supervan also has a track-ready chassis and comprehensive interior connectivity that keeps the driver informed and enables real-time data transmission for remote vehicle management and optimised performance.



"We're bringing SuperVan into the 21st century with 2000 PS (21471kW) of all-electric power for unmatched excitement and unmistakeable styling inspired by the new E-Transit Custom," Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook said.

“But performance isn’t all about horsepower – the Electric SuperVan’s processing power means engineers can use real-time vehicle data to optimise its performance, just like on a top-level racing car,” he added. This is not the first time Ford has built a SuperVan, with the original iteration having been revealed way back in 1971. Based on the first-generation Ford Transit, it featured a mid-mounted engine poached from the LeMans-winning GT40 supercar.

