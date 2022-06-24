WATCH: 15 most exciting car debuts at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Chichester, England - One of the most exciting events on the global motor-head calendar, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, is taking place on the famous hill at Goodwood House in West Sussex this week. As per tradition, the opening event on Thursday saw a gluttonous selection of new sport cars make their dynamic debuts on the hill.

But with the world rapidly charging towards battery power, there were a number of high performance electric cars on the guest list too. For those not able to attend, Goodwood Road & Racing has released a number of action clips on YouTube and other social media channels, and the video you see below will introduce you to the 15 most exciting dynamic debuts at Goodwood House this year. The action kicks off with the 782kW, 11000rpm Mercedes-AMG One, which was unveiled in production guise earlier this month. Designed to be the closest thing you’ll ever get to an F1 car for the road, the One was designed around a race-bred 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine that’s not too dissimilar from the one Lewis Hamilton races with.

At the 1:32 mark you’ll see Ford’s battery-powered SuperVan concept which will probably shatter every preconceived notion you’ve ever had about commercial vans. Powered by four electric motors that collectively produce 1471kW, the SuperVan can allegedly sprint from 0-100km/h in under two seconds. Read more about it here. Next on the raunchy list (at 2:23) is the new BMW M3 Touring, which was revealed for the first time earlier this week. The first-ever M3 wagon is something fans have been crying out for, but sadly it hasn’t been confirmed for South African introduction. Read more about the BMW M3 Touring here.

Thrusting us back to electric power at the 3:45 mark is the Polestar 2 BST, which is a limited-edition, track-focused sedan designed to push the boundaries of electric performance. The Volvo owned brand also showcased its upcoming Polestar 5 flagship sports sedan, and you can see it (but not really hear it) in action at the 6:37 mark. Of course, what most of us are really here for is the petrol-powered action and there’s plenty of that in the Goodwood video, including the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ (4:33), Czinger 21C (8:03) and Ferrari SP38 (8:56). Last, but certainly not least, is Prodrive’s fascinating P25, which is a restomod of the legendary Subaru B22 of the 1990s.