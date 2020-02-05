Estoril, Portugal - Toyota’s new Yaris GR is a car that we’re rather excited about and no doubt you are too.
And right now we are feeling more than just a little envious of Fernando Alonso, who recently got to put the potent little all-wheel-drive hatchback through its paces around an unnervingly wet Estoril race circuit in Portugal.
While we’re expecting the Yaris GR to be a hard-core hatch, Fernando’s first comment was that it’s actually the perfect combination of sportiness and comfort.
“It’s a very sporty car you can drive every day exceeding your expectations in every gear change, in every braking point in every corner, you know it’s a little bit better than you expect," Alonso said.
“Not only the power and the stability, but for me also the brakes, it was a really nice surprise, it is only the first few laps but it is exciting!”