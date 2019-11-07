HAKSKEEN PAN, NORTHERN CAPE - Following its 790km/h run on Tuesday, the Bloodhound Land Speed Record car surpassed its 500mph (804km/h) testing target speed on Wednesday, hitting a speed of 806km/h.
"On #ThisisEngineeringDay, the Bloodhound LSR went 501mph / 806kmh on the Hakskeenpan during our high speed testing programme with the aim of breaking the land speed record in 2020," the team said in an update on Twitter.
This follows repairs that were made to the bodywork of the car following Tuesday’s run, in which pieces of steel were literally folded by the airflow from the front wheel as the car neared the 800km/h mark.
Watch the 806km/h run in the video below: