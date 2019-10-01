Midrand - BMW South Africa is ready to blow your mind at its second M Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg from 26 to 27 October 2019. In 2017, around 20 000 BMW customers, fans and car enthusiasts participated in the first-ever BMW M Festival in SA. The 2019 BMW M Festival promises to be more thrilling with numerous new BMW M and M Performance models scheduled to celebrate their local premiere.

BMW SA's big boss Tim Abbott says: “We are excited to host another BMW M Festival. This is proving to be an effective experiential platform for our customers and fans. Even with the current headwinds in the economic markets and automotive industry, South Africa continues to be one of the top performers in the world in terms of BMW M market share and sales. This year has been the year of rolling out our product offensive. The BMW M Festival is the perfect platform to unleash our thrilling and luxurious products. I can assure our customers and fans that we will deliver another memorable BMW M Festival this year.”

At the show, you will get the opportunity to book test drives, hot laps with professional drivers, walk through one of the largest BMW pop-up showrooms with attractive finance offers to choose from, enjoy gourmet food trucks, stalls and drinks, live music by some of South Africa's renowned DJs and artists, a children’s play area (M-kids area), shopping at the BMW Lifestyle merchandise shop and more...

In addition, South African BMW works driver, Sheldon van der Linde, will also make a special appearance at the event and offer visitors hot laps in his Shell BMW M4 DTM car around the circuit.