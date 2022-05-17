WATCH: Charles Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda’s classic Ferrari F1 car in Monaco

Monaco - Current Ferrari Formula driver Charles Leclerc crashed a classic Ferrari F1 car at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. The event took place last weekend on the streets of the famous principality.

Leclerc is a native of Monaco and a current driver for Scuderia Ferrari. The Monégasque driver crashed a 1974 Ferrari Formula car during a parade lap. The classic racer was once raced by F1 champ Niki Lauda.

The Formula One points leader ran into brake trouble at the La Rascasse corner. The classic racer swapped ends and crashed into the barriers backwards.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter to explain what went wrong: “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car.”