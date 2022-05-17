WATCH: Charles Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda’s classic Ferrari F1 car in Monaco

By: Double Apex
Monaco - Current Ferrari Formula driver Charles Leclerc crashed a classic Ferrari F1 car at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. The event took place last weekend on the streets of the famous principality.
Leclerc is a native of Monaco and a current driver for Scuderia Ferrari. The Monégasque driver crashed a 1974 Ferrari Formula car during a parade lap. The classic racer was once raced by F1 champ Niki Lauda.
The Formula One points leader ran into brake trouble at the La Rascasse corner. The classic racer swapped ends and crashed into the barriers backwards.
The 24-year-old took to Twitter to explain what went wrong: “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car.”
Leclerc would have had flashbacks from his crash during qualifying in 2021. Charles Leclerc crashed on a hot lap and clattered into the barriers (as you can see here). That crash caused enough damage that he could not take part in the 2021 race.
In 2019, he crashed his Ferrari retired from the race. In his debut F1 race on his home track Leclerc the brakes of his Alfa Romeo failed. This caused him to rear-end the Toro Rosso of Brendon Hartley.
Story courtesy of Double Apex. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more car content.