WATCH: Giniel de Villiers talks us through a typical day in the epic Dakar Rally

Cape Town - What does a typical day look like when you’re competing in the Dakar Rally? How often do you get lost? How do you plan your bathroom breaks? We asked Toyota Gazoo Hilux driver Giniel de Villiers all the uncomfortable questions in the ninth episode of IOL Motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, and he sailed through them with the ease that he tackles a desert stage.

If you ever wanted to find out what it’s like to compete in the Dakar Rally, click on the video above to join Giniel, along with IOL’s Lance Witten and Willem van de Putte, in our tell-all motorsport interview, which is embedded below:

IOL Motoring