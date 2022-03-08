WATCH: Hectic GTC crash at Killarney Raceway

By: Double Apex
Cape Town - The laws of physics state that two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time. It’s one of those immutable laws, like gravity, that you cannot change regardless of how much one tries.
Racing drivers around the world sometimes feel that they are exempt from this and the end result is usually spectacular.
This 2022 GTC crash at Killarney International Raceway is a good example. Photographer and videographer Alex Bartie (view more of his handiwork on his Instagram page), captured this racing crash and was kind to share his video and images with us.
Alex was sitting outside Killarney’s T3 to shoot the racing action. The incident took place during the second heat of the GTC races that took place last weekend.
He captured the these incredible stills images, while his wife Mishkah Bartie was the videographer, as multiple cars jostled for position as the field exited T2. The result was spectacular as race cars were lifted into the air, some thrown into the in-field and others narrowly escaping the melee.
Metal was crunched, bodywork was damaged (as were probably a few egos) and suspension parts were removed from the cars under extreme force. The race was red-flagged as the wrecked cars were removed from the racetrack. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. You can watch more hectic motorsport crashes at this link.
