WATCH: Hectic GTC crash at Killarney Raceway

Cape Town - The laws of physics state that two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time. It’s one of those immutable laws, like gravity, that you cannot change regardless of how much one tries.

Racing drivers around the world sometimes feel that they are exempt from this and the end result is usually spectacular.

This 2022 GTC crash at Killarney International Raceway is a good example. Photographer and videographer Alex Bartie (view more of his handiwork on his Instagram page), captured this racing crash and was kind to share his video and images with us.

Alex was sitting outside Killarney’s T3 to shoot the racing action. The incident took place during the second heat of the GTC races that took place last weekend.