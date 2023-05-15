Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Independent Online | Motoring
Search IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 15, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Kalle Rovanpera takes WRC lead after Portuguese victory

Published 1h ago

Share

Finland's Kalle Rovanpera, in a Toyota, moved atop the drivers' standings Sunday after romping to victory in the Rally of Portugal.

Rovanpera won the FIA World Rally Championship's fifth round in dominant fashion, having led the event from Friday. It was the Finn's second consecutive triumph at the Matosinhos-based event and his ninth career victory.

Dani Sordo was second ahead of his Hyundai team-mate Esapekka Lappi, who rounded out the podium.

"It has been too long coming, but finally we are back," said Rovanpera, whose last victory came in the Rally of New Zealand last year.

"I have to say a big thank you to Jonne (Halttunen, co-driver) and the team. They have been pushing all the time and going forward."

More on this

Eight-time world champion Sebastian Ogier, a Toyota teammate of Rovanpera, was an absentee from the Rally of Portugal as he manages his partial programme.

Ogier, however, will be back for the next stop on the WRC calendar, the June 1-4 Rally Italia Sardegna on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

AFP

Related Topics:

Motor racing

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe