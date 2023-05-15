WATCH: Kalle Rovanpera takes WRC lead after Portuguese victory

Finland's Kalle Rovanpera, in a Toyota, moved atop the drivers' standings Sunday after romping to victory in the Rally of Portugal. Rovanpera won the FIA World Rally Championship's fifth round in dominant fashion, having led the event from Friday. It was the Finn's second consecutive triumph at the Matosinhos-based event and his ninth career victory.

Dani Sordo was second ahead of his Hyundai team-mate Esapekka Lappi, who rounded out the podium. "It has been too long coming, but finally we are back," said Rovanpera, whose last victory came in the Rally of New Zealand last year. "I have to say a big thank you to Jonne (Halttunen, co-driver) and the team. They have been pushing all the time and going forward."