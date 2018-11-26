Cape Town - Johan Kristoffersson, driving a Volkswagen Polo R, fought off Sebastian Loeb (Peugeot 208) and team-mate Petter Solberg to win the 2018 Gumtree World RX of South Africa, his 11th victory of the season. The Swede, who had already been crowned champion, took a late lead in qualifying, with Loeb having been the overnight leader, but Kristoffersson narrowly beat him after setting the quickest times on Sunday’s Q3 and Q4 sessions.

Kristoffersson started the final race alongside Solberg, who spun into a wall in turn three, before being hit by Timmy Hansen (Peugeot 208), causing damage to both cars.

Mattias Ekstrom (Audi A1) managed to steer clear of the drama to come home in second position, ahead of Solberg and Timmy’s brother Kevin Hansen.

Kristoffersson, who also won last year’s Cape Town round, emerged almost 100 points ahead of his nearest rival Ekstrom on the final championship log, with 341 points versus 248.

Loeb finished fifth in the championship, with 229 points, just ahead of Solberg (227).

“It's a win in #CapeTownRX! 11 out of 12 this season, it's incredible, I can't believe it! Thanks to the whole team,” exclaimed Kristoffersson after the race.

