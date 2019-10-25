MIDRAND - If you would like to spend the next couple of days soaking up the lifestyle of M, then you need to get down to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Johannesburg, where BMW's latest M and M Sport models are on display. The company has brought the new X5 M as well as the new X6 M, both in Competition spec, to the event, fresh from the production line in Spartanburg, USA. The X5 M and X6 M feature the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine as used in the M5 and M8 Competition but calibrated for SUV application.

We also got a sneak look at the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe, also here in South Africa ahead of its international launch at the Los Angeles Motor Show in a few weeks from now.

Don’t miss your chance to catch the hair-raising entertainment, high-performance cars and never to be repeated offers (they say) on vehicles and merchandise at the second BMW M Festival in South Africa.

Let's take a quick walk around: