Maranello, Italy - Since becoming a free agent that’s no longer tied to Mercedes, 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has made it his business to drive some of the world’s most exciting cars. For his latest ‘field trip’ the German got to play with one of his dream cars in its hometown of Maranello, that being none other than the exclusive and extremely puristic Ferrari SP1.

Featuring no windscreen to get in the way of your fully immersive driving experience, the single-seat SP1 is a true barchetta in the grandest sense of the word, and those wanting to take a brave passenger along can opt for the two-seat version called the SP2. Thankfully Ferrari has thrown in a set of bespoke helmets to keep bugs out of teeth.

Perhaps we shouldn’t describe these vehicles as if they’re readily available - Ferrari has agreed to produce just 499 of them and they’re available by “invite only”. Hint - if you didn’t already own multiple Ferraris then your chances of cracking an 'invite' would have been slim to none.

What those few lucky customers do get to enjoy, besides the thrill of true open-top motoring, is Ferrari’s most powerful normally aspirated V12 engine ever, which produces 603kW at a screaming 8500rpm and 719Nm at 7000.