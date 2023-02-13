WATCH: Ott Tanak marks Ford return with Rally Sweden win

This was Tanak's first win for M-Sport Ford since his return to the team he drove for between 2011 and 2017.

"It obviously means a lot to me, to come into a new car and deliver to these guys (M-Sport)," Tanak told wrc.com. "It's a big effort for them to fight against such big manufacturers.

"I am sure they are getting quite a bit of stress from me, but as long as it's delivering then we are all winning. It's great to be part of this team."

Part-time Hyundai driver Breen was leading Rally Sweden until darkness fell on Saturday night, when Tanak grabbed the lead to take a near-nine-second cushion into the closing day's three stages.