Johannesburg - Now this is what you call a proudly South African moment. Hyperdrive, the new reality car show that Charlize Theron produces, has released its second trailer and the whole clip is dedicated to South Africa’s ‘Spinning Queen’ Stacey-Lee May.

The Hollywood star is clearly impressed with her 20-year-old compatriot and her E30 generation BMW 3 Series spinning machine, which the Hollywood star describes as really "badass".

But then things really start living up to that as Stacey-Lee takes to an open track to demonstrate her impressive spinning skills, even hanging out the car at times as is customary in this sport. Next, she takes Charlize for a spin, resulting in some priceless facial expressions.

See how it went down in the video below:

Bucket list item

“I’ve been wanting to get into the reality/competition TV game for a while and I’m SO excited to present to you a show I’m producing: @hyperdrivenetflix,” Charlize tweeted earlier this month when announcing the show. “AND I got to drift with a fellow South African so that’s a bucket list item i can happily cross off.”

'Biggest and baddest' obstacle course ever

Hyperdrive launched on Netflix on Wednesday, August 21, and the ‘build, bring and race’ reality series promises to be a car show like none other, some referring to it as a real-life version of Fast & Furious and others labelling it as an "American Ninja Warrior for cars".

The reality TV series will see street racers from around the globe competing on what producers describe as the “biggest, baddest automotive obstacle course ever built” - it’s set around an abandoned industrial complex and includes 10 challenging race courses, including the six-storey ‘Leveller’.

