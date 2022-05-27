WATCH: Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo is a Hayabusa powered sports car for the gaming world

By: Double Apex
Earlier this week we brought you news of a lightweight road and track car from Caterham (read the original article here). We spoke about how much we enjoy lightweight cars. Well, another car was added to our wish list today in the shape of the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo.
The Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo was created to expand the already extensive offering of cars in the hit game, Gran Turismo 7. This isn’t the first time Suzuki has produced a car specifically for the gaming world. In 2001 it created the Suzuki GSX-R/4 Concept ’01. That earlier creation was far more outlandish in appearance and further from becoming a reality.
The Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo takes design cues from models such as the range-leading Swift Sport, as seen in the headlamps. Bulging fenders, large air intakes, short overhangs and massive alloys are indications of its performance credentials. Its interior is quite sparse, as you can see. There are gear selector buttons on the transmission tunnel, a set of shift paddles on the steering wheel and little else.
Suzuki’s Vision Gran Turismo uses a unique all-wheel-drive layout. A petrol engine was lifted from the company’s flagship sports bike, the Hayabusa. The naturally aspirated 1,3-litre inline four is mounted in a front-mid engine layout ie ahead of the cabin but between the axle lines. There are also three electric motors in its drivetrain. Two motors power the front wheels and one drives the rears. The combined total output is 318 kW at 9 700 r/min with 610 N.m of torque.
Lightweight components and construction techniques were employed in creating the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo. As a result, the car weighs in at a lean 970 kg. The low mass coupled with 318 kw/610 N.m should endow it with brutal acceleration.
Many automakers have created models specifically for the virtual world. If there is one concept car we’ve seen in the last few years that we’d like to see become a production reality, this is. Are you listening Suzuki?
Story courtesy of Double Apex