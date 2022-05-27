WATCH: Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo is a Hayabusa powered sports car for the gaming world

Earlier this week we brought you news of a lightweight road and track car from Caterham (read the original article here ). We spoke about how much we enjoy lightweight cars. Well, another car was added to our wish list today in the shape of the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo.

The Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo was created to expand the already extensive offering of cars in the hit game, Gran Turismo 7. This isn’t the first time Suzuki has produced a car specifically for the gaming world. In 2001 it created the Suzuki GSX-R/4 Concept ’01. That earlier creation was far more outlandish in appearance and further from becoming a reality.

The Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo takes design cues from models such as the range-leading Swift Sport, as seen in the headlamps. Bulging fenders, large air intakes, short overhangs and massive alloys are indications of its performance credentials. Its interior is quite sparse, as you can see. There are gear selector buttons on the transmission tunnel, a set of shift paddles on the steering wheel and little else.

