Goodwood, West Sussex - As a celebration of the sheer fun of motoring, there is nothing to touch the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Held on the estate of the Duke of Richmond (formerly Lord March) it features iconic performance and competition cars (and motorcycles) from the dawn of motoring to new supercars making their world debut. And they’re not just standing still, they’re running flat out up the hill, or howling through the rally stage, as fast as they can go, because the runs are timed and there are prizes (and pride) at stake.

Nowhere else in the can you watch the 28-litre, four-cylinder 1910 Fiat land speed record “Beast of Turin” which was capable of more than 130km/h when the national speed limit in Britain was 23km/h, shaking the ground and spitting flame at full throttle, so close that you can smell the castor oil, or hear the scream of the supercharger on a 1927 Mercedes SSKL, the thunder of the very latest DTM care and the rumble of a Nascar V8 racing truck, all on the same day.

If it’s about speed, it’s there and you can get up close and personal with the cars and their drivers, chat to the mechanics about the challenges of maintaining a machine that was built before the invention of the aeroplane. For those of us unable to be there, here’s your all-access pit pass to the 25th annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, courtesy of live streaming throughout the weekend, and below it, the full timetable for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

FRIDAY 13 JULY

Time (SAST): Category: 09h30 Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK 10h10 Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally 10h55 Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs 11h40 Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1 12h40 Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes 13h30 Porsche 14h15 Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK 14h50 Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs 16h10 Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1 17h00 Timed Practice 17h50 Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally 18h20 Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes

SATURDAY 14 JULY

Time (SAST): Category: 09h30 Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally 10h15 Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs 11h05 Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes 11h50 Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1 12h50 Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK 13h30 Porsche 14h10 Michelin Supercar Shoot-Out, First Glance, Road Bikes 15h05 Porsche 15h45 Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1 16h35 Shoot-Out Qulifying 17h25 Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally 18h05 Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK 18h50 Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs

SUNDAY 15 JULY

Time (SAST): Category: 09h30 Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs 10h15 Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK 10h55 Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally 11h40 Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes 12h25 Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1 13h25 Porsche 14h10 Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally 14h45 Porsche 15h25 Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1 16h20 Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs 17h00 Shoot-Out Final 18h05 Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes 18h50 Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK