Goodwood, West Sussex - As a celebration of the sheer fun of motoring, there is nothing to touch the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Held on the estate of the Duke of Richmond (formerly Lord March) it features iconic performance and competition cars (and motorcycles) from the dawn of motoring to new supercars making their world debut.
And they’re not just standing still, they’re running flat out up the hill, or howling through the rally stage, as fast as they can go, because the runs are timed and there are prizes (and pride) at stake.
Nowhere else in the can you watch the 28-litre, four-cylinder 1910 Fiat land speed record “Beast of Turin” which was capable of more than 130km/h when the national speed limit in Britain was 23km/h, shaking the ground and spitting flame at full throttle, so close that you can smell the castor oil, or hear the scream of the supercharger on a 1927 Mercedes SSKL, the thunder of the very latest DTM care and the rumble of a Nascar V8 racing truck, all on the same day.
If it’s about speed, it’s there and you can get up close and personal with the cars and their drivers, chat to the mechanics about the challenges of maintaining a machine that was built before the invention of the aeroplane. For those of us unable to be there, here’s your all-access pit pass to the 25th annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, courtesy of live streaming throughout the weekend, and below it, the full timetable for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
FRIDAY 13 JULY
|Time (SAST):
|Category:
|09h30
|Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK
|10h10
|Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally
|10h55
|Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs
|11h40
|Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1
|12h40
|Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes
|13h30
|Porsche
|14h15
|Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK
|14h50
|Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs
|16h10
|Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1
|17h00
|Timed Practice
|17h50
|Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally
|18h20
|Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes
SATURDAY 14 JULY
|Time (SAST):
|Category:
|09h30
|Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally
|10h15
|Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs
|11h05
|Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes
|11h50
|Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1
|12h50
|Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK
|13h30
|Porsche
|14h10
|Michelin Supercar Shoot-Out, First Glance, Road Bikes
|15h05
|Porsche
|15h45
|Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1
|16h35
|Shoot-Out Qulifying
|17h25
|Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally
|18h05
|Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK
|18h50
|Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs
SUNDAY 15 JULY
|Time (SAST):
|Category:
|09h30
|Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs
|10h15
|Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK
|10h55
|Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally
|11h40
|Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes
|12h25
|Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1
|13h25
|Porsche
|14h10
|Touring Cars, Nascar, Hillclimb, Dakar, Rally
|14h45
|Porsche
|15h25
|Motorcycles, F1, Contemporary F1
|16h20
|Lola, Americana, Drift, Sports Cars, GTs
|17h00
|Shoot-Out Final
|18h05
|Supercars, First Glance, Road Bikes
|18h50
|Pre-War, Post-War GP, Early Endurance, Jaguar XK