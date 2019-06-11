Dresden, Germany - Would you really mind having to mow the lawn if your lawnmower was faster than a supercar? We certainly wouldn’t. Faster than a supercar? Yes, Honda’s second-generation Mean Mower has just set a Guiness World Record for the world’s fastest-accelerating lawnmower, blasting from zero to 100mph (160km/h) in just 6.29 seconds. That’s quicker than a Golf GTI gets to 100km/h.

The Mean Mower V2, which is technically a prototype, builds on the legacy of its predecessor, which in 2014 became the world’s fastest lawnmower (top-speed-wise) by reaching 188km/h.

The latest Mean Mower is powered by the same 999cc engine that powers the CBR1000RR Fireblade superbike. With a maximum output of 141kW at 13 000rpm, and a kerb weight of just 140kg, the Mean Mower V2 has a better power to weight ratio than a Bugatti Veyron, Honda tells us.

But can it actually cut grass?

Yes, thanks to slight revisions to the cutter deck to house the chain driving the rear tyres, and two batteries required to power electric motors for the carbon fibre mowing blades, it actually can decimate lawn - and it had to demonstrate its ability to do so, in order to qualify for the record acceleration run.

The run took place at the Dekra Lausitzring, near Dresden in Germany, with female racing and stunt driver Jess Hawkins at the helm.

The Mean Mower is the result of a collaboration between Honda and its British Touring Car partner Team Dynamics, and it was created using numerous advanced materials and some of its parts were even 3D printed.

IOL Motoring



