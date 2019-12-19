BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Toyota has released another teaser video of its upcoming Yaris GR performance hatch ahead of its official unmasking, which is set to take place on January 10.
In the short clip a disguised prototype of the Yaris GR production model is put through its paces by WRC drivers Ott Tanak, Kris Meeke, Jari-Matti Latavala as well as Toyota Gazoo WRC principal Tommi Makinen, who as you might remember, is a former world rally driver.
And by “put through its paces” we mean plenty of powersliding in the dirt, as Toyota wants to show us that this is meant to be a rally car for the road of sorts.
But the thing that excites us most are the widespread rumours that this Toyota performance hatch will have all-wheel-drive, just like its world rally counterpart. This will make it the only AWD vehicle in its class, and should deliver a distinct handling advantage over rivals like the Volkswagen Polo GTI and Mini Cooper S.