CAPE TOWN - Things are going to get thrilling, fast and furious at the Killarney International Raceway this weekend, as the FIA World RX Championship is set to come to a nail-biting conclusion at the Cape Town circuit on November 9 and 10.
This is arguably the most exciting four-wheel motorsport series on the planet, and two world titles are on the line at Killarney.
The highlight of the weekend will no doubt be the world title deciding fight between a gang of 447kW, 900Nm all-wheel drive World Rallycross Supercars that accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 1.9 seconds. You can look forward to a series of sharp quick-fire head-to-head races on the mixed surface Killarney RX track with heats on Saturday before the knock-out rounds and Final on Sunday.
Just in case that’s not enough, there is also a World Rallycross champion to crown this weekend as Swede Timmy Hansen arrives in South Africa with a single point’s championship advantage over Norwegian Andreas Bakkerud. Having driven his Hansen MJP Peugeot 208 to four race victories in Spain, England, France and last time out in Latvia en route to Cape Town, Timmy has fought a year long battle with Bakkerud, who won in Belgium and Canada aboard his Monster Energy Audi S1.
The other Hansen brother, Kevin is also in with a real shout of the title with his yellow Peugeot 208, sitting just eight points adrift of Timmy’s blue version. So it is all to play for up front and Kevin will be keen to end the season as he opened it with a win in Dubai. There's another driver in with a shot of the title, but Finnish GRX Taneco Hyundai i20 driver Niclas Grönholm, who won the Norwegian WRX round, needs a perfect weekend and Kevin Hansen not to score for that to happen.