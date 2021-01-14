WRC adds Arctic Rally to the 2021 calendar

INTERNATIONAL - The World Rally Championship continued to revamp its 2021 calendar on Thursday when it added a race in northern Finland between February 26 and 28, the 'Arctic Rally'.

The rally will be raced on snow and ice, replacing the Rally of Sweden, cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions, which last year had eight stages cut at the last moment because of a lack of snow.

The rally will be based in Rovaniemi, six kilometres south of the Arctic Circle where the highest temperature on the same dates last year was -5 degrees centigrade and the low was -18, though the WRC pointed out in its announcement that lows of -30 are not unknown in February.

The WRC said that they had not yet decided whether fans would be allowed by the roadside, but would follow local protocols.

The rally will be the second of 12 planned races this season, which begins with the traditional curtain raiser, the Monte-Carlo Rally, between January 21-24.