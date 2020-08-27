WRC reshuffles 2020 calendar as Germany pulls out

Rally Germany has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Italian round of the world championship has been moved three weeks earlier to avoid clashing with Formula One's Imola race, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Bostalsee-based event in southwest Germany, initially scheduled for October 15 to 18, was scheduled to be round six of the season, but organisers have decided against running it due to restrictions on mass gatherings in the country due to the novel coronavirus.

It becomes the eighth race of the season to be cancelled due to the pandemic following rounds in Argentina, Portugal, Finland, Kenya, New Zealand, Wales Rally GB and Japan.

As part of the latest changes to the calendar, Rally Italy will be held from October 8 to 11.

Bringing the race forward avoids a clash with Formula One's Imola race and also offers a chance of favourable weather conditions on the Mediterranean island for the gravel road fixture.