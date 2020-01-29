London - Valentino Rossi will decide this year whether to call time on his stellar MotoGP career after Yamaha announced on Wednesday the signing of French youngster Fabio Quartararo as the Italian great's replacement in the works team from 2021.
Quartararo, 20, will remain with the Petronas Yamaha non-works team for one more season before stepping up alongside Spaniard Maverick Vinales, whose contract was extended on Tuesday, at the factory outfit. If Rossi stays, he will move to the non-works team.
Rossi, 40, will be starting his 25th season in grand prix motorcycle racing in March and said he wanted time to decide what came next.
"Yamaha asked me at the beginning of the year to make a decision regarding my future," said the nine times world champion in a team statement.
"It is clear that after the last technical changes and with the arrival of my new crew chief, my first goal is to be competitive this year and to continue my career as a MotoGP rider also in 2021.