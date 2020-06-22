Zanardi stable but still serious following severe accident

Rome - The condition of former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained stable but serious, a hospital statement said on Monday, after he suffered severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike in Italy on Friday.

"The third night of hospitalisation in intensive care has passed without variations," said the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena. "The clinical conditions therefore remain unchanged in the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters while the neurological picture remains serious."

It added that the 53-year-old Italian, who lost both legs and nearly his life in a 2001 Champ Car crash in Germany, was still under sedation, intubated and breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Italian news agency ANSA reported sources saying the accident involved a truck on a state highway near the town of Pienza to the south-east of Siena.

He had been competing in the "Obiettivo Tricolore" road race for Italian paralympic athletes at the time.