FOR SALE: 1953 Rolls-Royce Phanton IV State Laundaulette.

Goodwood, UK - Fancy owning a Rolls-Royce that belonged to the Queen of England? Achieving high classic-car values is all about the vehicle’s condition and provenance, and nothing comes with a better CV than a luxury limousine that belonged to royalty. A collection of eight Rolls-Royces - some of them previously belonging to the British royal family - are going under the hammer through Bonhams auctioneers in Chichester, Goodwood in the UK next month.

The star of the collection is a 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV State Landaulette with coachwork by Hooper & Co which is estimated to fetch between £1 000 000 and £2 000 000 (R17-million and R34-million) at the September 9 auction. This is identical to the car in which Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was driven to Windsor Castle on the former actress’s recent wedding to Prince Harry.

FOR SALE: 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V 'High Roof' state limousine.

Another must-have for the avid classic-car collector is a 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V ‘High Roof’ State Limousine that conveyed Queen Elizabeth and her corgis to her various royal engagements. Its estimated value is between £1 000 000 and £1 500 000 (R17-million to R26-million).

FOR SALE: 1985 'Centenary' Silver Spur saloon.

Also up for grabs to the highest bidder is the 1985 'Centenary' Silver Spur saloon which was used by the late Princess Diana and was the 100 000th Rolls-Royce car built. It’s expected to fetch between £80 000 and £100 000 (R1.4-million to R1.7-million).

A further highlight of the collection is the cherished registration plate RR01, probably the holy grail for any true Rolls-Royce enthusiast.

The collection of eight are exclusively coachbuilt and were all assembled at the original Rolls-Royce factory in Crewe.

Malcolm Barber, Co-Chairman of Bonhams, commented: “This is a remarkable collection of cars, and one that beautifully illustrates the history of one of the most celebrated and prestigious companies in the world.

“Rolls-Royces have been present at countless historic events in recent British history, and the heritage fleet encapsulates the most significant models produced by the marque.”

More information about the auction here.