Dunlop Grandtrek is going places Google hasn't been

Dirt roads in particular are sometimes not mapped. To help solve this, Dunlop recently embarked on Grandtrek Uncharted - their most ambitious project yet - to go where Google hasn’t yet been and add those roads to Street View. The Dunlop Grandtrek Uncharted journey took the brand to all 9 provinces in South Africa, seeking out roads far from the beaten track that could be added using a special 360-degree camera. The tyres selected for the journey included the Dunlop AT3G, AT25, and the recently launched AT5. Developed with versatility in mind, the Dunlop Grandtrek AT5 offers a 50% improvement in mileage, is 25% more effective at braking and along with a quieter ride can transition with ease from tar to rugged off-road terrain. Every day can be an adventure with the AT5 offering drivers the capability to go wherever they want – through mud, sand or on the highway. The innovative Grandtrek AT3G is a no-nonsense, all-terrain tyre for off-road travel, adventure and exploration. The AT3G offers a variety of features for rugged performance off the beaten track. Chief amongst these is the 3-ply sidewall that provides superior strength, improved high load capacity, better resistance to cuts and punctures than standard 2-ply sidewalls. The Grandtrek AT25 is specified as exclusive original equipment on a number of vehicles including the Toyota Fortuner and Hilux Black Edition. It combines all three critical benefits of SUV/bakkie tyres namely strong sidewall, off-road and on-road performance and better puncture resistance.

All Dunlop Grandtrek tyres come with a free mileage warranty up to 100 000km*. This is available to customers who register their purchase on the Dunlop MyTyres app. Should the tyre tread reach its limit prior to the tyre lifespan being reached, a qualifying dealer will offer the consumer a discount on their next purchase, delivering complete consumer confidence in their tyre purchase.

This confidence to go anywhere is exactly what inspired Dunlop to embark on Grandtrek Uncharted. “The journey should be just as exciting as the destination. In the old days, adventurers would map out new places they discovered. We wanted to capture some of this spirit and show customers that our Grandtrek range allows them to go places that even Google hasn’t yet been. We’re very excited as this is unique and something no other tyre manufacturer has ever done. With Dunlop Grandtrek, you can take the road…even when there isn’t one,“ said Riaz Haffejee, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa.

The Grandtrek Uncharted 360-degree footage has been uploaded to the Google Street View platform. Consumers who want to view the footage, as well as the destinations visited, can log onto www.grandtrek.co.za and view the dedicated experience videos. These have also been uploaded to the Dunlop SA social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as the YouTube channel.

*AT5 warranty 100 000km, AT25 – 75 000km, AT3G – 60 000km

Watch the video below to find out more: