How to secure your car and the possessions inside

There were an estimated 88 000 incidences of theft of motor vehicles in SA during 2019/20 1, and approximately 22 697 incidences of people who were victims of the theft of valuables from inside their cars during 2020.

None of us want to experience that stomach sinking feeling of discovering that your car has been broken into. It’s gut wrenching, when you return to your car, after a quick shop, to discover the window smashed and your belongings taken – even worse, is returning to find your car missing entirely.