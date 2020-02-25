BPM not RPM:





Designed to deliver pure driving enjoyment, the i30 N emphasizes its emotional impact on drivers by measuring heartbeats per minute (BPM), rather than simply revs per minute (RPM). The i30 N's rev matching function is built in to adjust the engine revolutions when the driver shifts from a higher to a lower gear, thereby ensuring smooth gear shifting. The dual muffler exhaust sounds add to the pleasure of commanding a true high-performance vehicle.





5 drive modes:





Proof that the i30 N is engineered to put a smile on your face is seen with the aptly named N Grin Control System. Buttons on the steering wheel alternate the i30 N's five drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom. Each mode changes the car's character, adjusting the high-performance parameters of the vehicle, including its engine and rev matching.





Extraordinary stability, ride and handling:





Systems like the Electronically Controlled suspension (ECS) and Electronically Controlled Limited Slip Differential ensures an exhilarating drive with cornering capabilities that benefits the i30 N's hot-hatch character.





Built for speed:





The i30 N boasts a top speed of 250 km/h and goes from 0-100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. The powerful T-GDi engine generates 353 Nm torque from 1500-4700 r/min, reaching a maximum of 378 Nm for a brief period when in overboost.





Performance tracking:





Inside, the i30 N combines the latest connectivity technology with performance analyzing software. Entertainment features include smart-device syncing through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the 8-inch free-floating screen. Satellite navigation information can also be displayed, and for race-day track experiences the car's systems can record lap times and cornering forces thanks to a G-Force meter.





From true race capability to every-day driving:





In Normal or Eco mode the i30 N can be an every-day car with softer suspension and fuel consumption that reflects economical driving.





Since its launch in Europe in 2017, prominent motoring media reviewers have been impressed with the i30 N's performance, build quality, excellent ride and handling characteristics.





Here are some of the comments:





The BBC's Top Gear said the i30 N was a " massive success", particularly praising its performance. " The Hyundai i30 N is exactly the car its maker needs it to be. It's harder and sharper than I expected, and establishes the N brand as both surprisingly sporting and assertive."