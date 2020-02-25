Hyundai's first mass-produced high-performance carwhich has been lavished with high praise and described in the media as a "massive success", "an absolute triumph" and an "astonishing performance model", has arrived in South Africa - ready to infuse the brand with the excitement that accompanies it. 

Hyundai's i30 N performance hatchback has been developed on 3 "cornerstones" under the theme “Fun to Drive": 
  1. Cornering
  2. Race-track Capability
  3. Everyday Sports Car. 
Advanced technology and a high level of driver customization has been built into the i30 N, which means it is both a comfort-oriented commuter as well as a race-track ready performance car. 

The 'N' stands for Namyang, Hyundai Motor's global Research and Development Centre in Korea, and for the Nürburgring motor racing complex in Germany, where the i30 N underwent 10 000 km of driving to test its durability. 

In 2015 Hyundai Motors hired Albert Biermann, who has a wealth of experience honing the performance and dynamics of high-performance road and race cars. Biermann, now president and head of the Vehicle Performance Division, has used his knowledge and experience to spearhead the development of the  Hyundai N brand

"We aren't afraid to do things differently here. Our N cars balance performance and practicality so that they are fun to drive every day. Every N car loves cornering, hence the nickname we have given to their character: 'Corner Rascal'. Whether it's urban commuting or track driving, N handles it beautifully," says Biermann.

BPM not RPM: 

Designed to deliver pure driving enjoyment, the i30 N emphasizes its emotional impact on drivers by measuring heartbeats per minute (BPM), rather than simply revs per minute (RPM). The i30 N's rev matching function is built in to adjust the engine revolutions when the driver shifts from a higher to a lower gear, thereby ensuring smooth gear shifting. The dual muffler exhaust sounds add to the pleasure of commanding a true high-performance vehicle. 

5 drive modes:

Proof that the i30 N is engineered to put a smile on your face is seen with the aptly named N Grin Control System. Buttons on the steering wheel alternate the i30 N's five drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom. Each mode changes the car's character, adjusting the high-performance parameters of the vehicle, including its engine and rev matching. 

Extraordinary stability, ride and handling: 

Systems like the Electronically Controlled suspension (ECS) and Electronically Controlled Limited Slip Differential ensures an exhilarating drive with cornering capabilities that benefits the i30 N's hot-hatch character. 

Built for speed: 

The i30 N boasts a top speed of 250 km/h and goes from 0-100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. The powerful T-GDi engine generates 353 Nm torque from 1500-4700 r/min, reaching a maximum of 378 Nm for a brief period when in overboost. 

Performance tracking: 

Inside, the i30 N combines the latest connectivity technology with performance analyzing software. Entertainment features include smart-device syncing through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the 8-inch free-floating screen. Satellite navigation information can also be displayed, and for race-day track experiences the car's systems can record lap times and cornering forces thanks to a G-Force meter. 

From true race capability to every-day driving:

In Normal or Eco mode the i30 N can be an every-day car with softer suspension and fuel consumption that reflects economical driving. 

Since its launch in Europe in 2017, prominent motoring media reviewers have been impressed with the i30 N's performance, build quality, excellent ride and handling characteristics. 

Here are some of the comments: 

The BBC's Top Gear said the i30 N was a " massive success", particularly praising its performance. " The Hyundai i30 N is exactly the car its maker needs it to be. It's harder and sharper than I expected, and establishes the N brand as both surprisingly sporting and assertive." 

Evo Magazine lavished praise on the i30 N, awarding it the maximum five-star score and calling it " a pretty stunning first effort from Hyundai's N division". The publication praises Biermann and his team for the car's chassis, which delivers " maximum precision in its most aggressive settings - which you'd expect given his background - but also a surprising range of comfort and refinement when you dial it all back down via the various electronic drive modes". 

The i30 N will be on sale at 14 selected Hyundai dealerships in South Africa, and one each in Botswana and Namibia. 

The Hyundai i30 N goes on sale at a suggested retail price of R 679 900, which includes a 7 year/200 000 km warranty, roadside assistance for 7-years or 150 000 km, and 5-year/75 000 km service plan. 

For more information on the  Hyundai i30 N visit the Hyundai website .