Immaculate 2018 VW Tiguan Allspace 1.4TSI Trendline for sale

Legendary motorsport champion and renowned motoring journalist, Charl Wilken test drove one of the 2018 VW Tiguan Allspace 1.4TSI Trendline's available from Imperial Auto dealers nationwide This immaculate Tiguan delivers a desirable package filled with practicality, technology and quality. There’s a lot of room inside for a growing family, the cabin is well put together, and it’s crammed with modern luxury features too. Great residual values also ensure good long-term value with pre-owned purchases. Background and condition of vehicle: This is immediately where you notice the quality of the Tiguan shining through. After 51 800km of mileage the vehicle truly still looked like new. Even the interior was still immaculate, and no scratches or imperfections were noticed at all.High quality materials used throughout the interior should see this vehicle age well into the future. Our Tiguan also came equipped with four brand new 235/50R19 tyres. Performance and Economy: Some might think that a 1 400cc engine is a bit small for a vehicle of this size, but they would be wrong, as this Tiguan is one of the best performing mid-size SUV’s in its class. The 1 400cc turbocharged engine delivers a more than adequate 110kW of maximum power and a healthy 250Nm of torque. Overall performance is really impressive considering the vehicles bulk and the 0-100km/h sprint time of 9.5-seconds compares well with the best performing vehicles of this nature on the market. A smaller capacity engine also equals improved fuel economy and therefore the Tiguan’s combined fuel economy figure of 6.8-litres per 100km proved impressive. How does it drive?

By SUV standards, the Tiguan Allspace rides very well. It is smooth over bigger imperfections such as speed bumps, yet the suspension is still firm enough to stop the body from bouncing up and down too much along undulating roads. The 6-speed DSG box is fantastic and not only responds quickly to throttle inputs, but also delivers silky smooth changes. Overall the Tiguan certainly delivers a very comfortable driving experience.

Inside the vehicle:

Climbing in the Tiguan you immediately get an upmarket premium feeling. As expected, the materials used throughout the cabin is of a high quality, while the interior lay-out also proved practical.

Although the Trendline comes packed with loads of luxury features our version on test was also kitted with numerous optional extras, which naturally enhanced the driving experience:

Climate control air-conditioning - PDC with rear camera

Central Locking - Electric windows

Multi-function steering wheel - Rain Sensor

On-Board trip computer - Auto headlights on

Multi-media infotainment system - Eco driving mode

Stop/Start - LED Headlights

Apple Car Play and Android Auto - Paddle Shifters behind wheel

Adaptive Cruise Control - Isofix rear seats

Bluetooth phone connectivity - Auto headlights on

USB and Aux ports and 12V connector - ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability Control - Front and Side Airbags (6)

Voice Command - Folding trailer hitch

Leather Upholstery - Large panoramic sunroof

Optional 19-inch alloy wheels

Compared to other offerings at this price the Tiguan Allspace is one of the most spacious. Scoring big marks for its 7-seater configuration and spacious interior at the price. Practicality and boot space are great too, with various seating lay-outs on offer. Boot space is quoted at 230/700/1 775-litres depending on the seating configuration.

Summary:

A great all-round medium sized SUV that should provide enough space and practicality to accommodate most families, while offering first class comfort at the same time. Our pre-owned Tiguan was in a pristine condition and although not cheap, it does deliver good value due to all of the optional extras fitted.

High quality

Great engine

Lots of luxury features

Top class comfort at the price

7-seater

Specifications:

Model: 208 VW Tiguan Allspace 1.4TSI Trendline (110kW) (DSG)

Pre-owned price: R 459 900

Mileage: 51 800km

Service Plan: Remainder of 5 Year/90 000 km

Warranty: Remainder of 3-year/120 000 km

Fuel Consumption (combined): 6.8 litres/100km

0-100km/h: 9.5 seconds

Contact: Oscar Malatjie from Lindsay Saker Germiston at 087 893 7759 or visit www.imperialauto.co.za