Mercedes-Benz Vans aids entrepreneurs in SA taxi industry with no-deposit, fixed interest rate taxi-financing option

As a dedicated supporter of the South African commuter, Mercedes-Benz Vans has partnered with participating dealers and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to create a no-deposit taxi finance plan, just in time for the festive season and New Year. The tailored offer will allow entrepreneurs to purchase a Sprinter Inkanyezi without needing to use their hard-earned cash to pay the deposit. Over and above this, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services has set a fixed monthly instalment, to protect customers against the risk of interest rate hikes. The offer is completed with an R80 000 discount on the retail price, further lowering the monthly instalments on the vehicle.

Therefore, taxi drivers and taxi fleet owners will be able to own a Sprinter Inkanyezi from R20 999 per month, with no initial lump sum payment required. Marinus Venter, the head of Product and Marketing for Mercedes-Benz Vans SA says, “At Mercedes-Benz Vans, we believe in entrepreneurial excellence. Therefore, it is our goal to champion our South African entrepreneurs within the taxi industry through this customised financing option.” On the inside, the Sprinter Inkanyezi sports a premium interior, convenient grab handles and a driver’s side parcel shelf that is especially handy for longer commutes. Venter explains the purpose behind the tailor-made taxi finance plan, saying: “Access to start-up capital, such as a deposit for a vehicle, is often one of the greatest hindrances to starting a business. With this zero-deposit initiative, we hope to encourage new entrepreneurs to hit the road while helping those already in the industry to expand and improve their operations and customer experience.”

Another key aspect of this initiative is road safety. When it comes to vehicle safety, it is difficult to compare with the features offered by Mercedes-Benz Vans. Since its creation 25 years ago, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has epitomised safety - and this has been reconfirmed time and time again over the years. With every facelift and new generation, the Sprinter has further improved its position with regard to active and passive safety. As a result, the Sprinter Inkanyezi represents decades of safety innovation and research, ensuring that it is one of the safest vehicles on the market.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi is durable, safe and dependable. The rear-wheel drive delivers on its promise of power and economy, a combination that can directly impact profitability in the taxi industry. Additionally, the Sprinter Inkanyezi has been specifically designed for the South African taxi industry. The rear-wheel drive Inkanyezi delivers on its promise of power and economy, a combination that can directly impact profitability in the taxi industry. It is exceptionally durable and dependable, while offering absolute comfort and spaciousness for drivers and passengers alike. On the inside, the Inkanyezi sports a premium dark interior, convenient grab handles and a driver’s-side parcel shelf (which is especially handy for longer commutes). Finally, the iconic Mercedes-Benz grill and star set it apart from ordinary vehicles on the road - trendsetting, efficient and reliable. The tailored taxi finance plan will allow entrepreneurs within the SA taxi industry to purchase a Sprinter Inkanyezi without needing to pay a deposit. The finance plan also protects customers against the threat of fluctuating interest rates by setting a fixed instalment of R20 999 per month. The finance plan includes an R80 000 discount on the Sprinter Inkanyezi retail price. To find out more, visit https://www.mercedes-benz.co.za/vans/en/sprinter/inkanyezi/offer.