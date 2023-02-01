Motus offers new safe experience to buy a car

With most things having changed in our lives over the past three years – working from home, online meetings, online schooling, online shopping and even online catch ups with friends and family – many of us have adapted to the convenience of online solutions. We’re all continuously looking for faster and convenient ways to do things – especially typically time-consuming tasks like buying a car. A great progression to the car shopping journey is offered by motus.cars in the form of a URL, boasting an online “warehouse”.

Story continues below Advertisement

1. A new consumer experience motus.cars offers customers a new experience and it’s a safe and trusted place to shop for your next car. The online platform is designed around consumer needs – one of which is peace of mind. With all used cars being 100% Motus-owned, consumers are guaranteed that the car is not stolen or rebuilt. motus.cars also holds a stock of +300. Motus dealerships and all cars are sold by franchise dealers with approved workshops. You can also trade-in your old car through this network of reputable dealers.

2. Simple and easy access to what you’re looking for The motus.cars website offers a user-friendly platform to shop for all new and used cars. The offerings on the site cover every car-related requirement SA car buyers may have. Optimised for customer-use, motus.cars offers numerous tools including various filters which makes finding what you’re looking for really easy. There are also four different contact methods allowing shoppers to enquire about a car via an enquiry form, a phone call, WhatsApp chat or even a please-call-me request. 3. Gain the upper hand in pricing

Story continues below Advertisement

With +30 of the most recognisable new car brands available for car buyers to choose from, across +300 dealerships nationwide consumers are sure to find the best price possible. motus.cars also provides access to monthly promotions across different brands - all in one place. 4. True ease of purchase motus.cars offers a very easy car buying journey – from the capability to compare cars across all available brands to booking a test drive. The website also conveniently offers the ability to apply for finance online with a helpful vehicle finance calculator, and a cost of vehicle ownership calculator. Furthermore, you will also have access to comprehensive first-time buyer assistance, tips, and tools.

Story continues below Advertisement

5. You click, we car. As an aggregator of an automotive retail group, motus.cars offers several tools and functionalities on the site which differentiate it from other car aggregator sites. Customers can find exactly what they’re looking for, quickly, making it the one-stop shop for “everything cars”. Whether you want to buy, sell, finance, service or compare - all you need to do is “click”.