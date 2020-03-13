Older, but still immaculate the Ford EcoSport offers value

The EcoSport we know made its global debut in 2013 and since it's launch the EcoSport became a popular choice amongst Crossover or small SUV buyers in South Africa and it still remains a popular buy, especially on the pre-owned vehicle market. Background and condition of vehicle: This is a 6-year old vehicle with a 157 000km on the clock. To be honest I was immensely impressed with the vehicle’s overall condition. Yes, you could notice some wear on the steering wheel, which for the most part I think could be cleaned. One of the wheel caps had a small crack and a few small stone chips were noticed, but for the rest the vehicle was in a pristine condition and really aged well. Looking at this particular vehicle it seems quite durable indeed. Performance and Economy: Under the bonnet you will find a 1500cc 16-valve petrol engine that delivers 91Kw of peak power and a 150Nm of torque. Mechanically the vehicle still sounds and feels great. The clutch bites at just the right point and the 5-speed gearbox still shits sweetly between cogs. Overall performance from the 1500cc engine proved more than adequate in and around town, while it’s easy to maintain speeds on the highway as well. Fuel consumption for a petrol driven vehicle of this caliber is also more than decent at a quoted 6.4-litres per 100km.



Ford EcoSport's 1500cc 16-valve petrol engine.

How does it drive?

The EcoSport is naturally quite practical with decent ground clearance, ensuring it can tackle reasonably rough roads without scraping the underside. Higher ground clearance also aids in bump absorption and therefore the ride quality was actually very decent for a crossover vehicle of this nature.





Inside the vehicle:

As you would expect from a 6-year old vehicle, you will have to do without a sophisticated infotainment system, although you still get most of the necessary creature comforts. As mentioned, the vehicle aged well, and the plastic trim especially seems very durable, while the cloth upholstery also appeared tidy.

Ford EcoSport's interior - the plastic trim is durable, while the cloth upholstery is tidy.

Luxury and safety features included:

Air-conditioning

Central Locking

On-Board trip computer

Radio with CD-Player

USB, Aux ports and 12V connector

Power Steering

Electric windows (Front only)

Front and side airbags

Full size spare wheel

ABS with EBD

Space and Practicality:

The EcoSport’s height also means there is plenty of headroom inside, for those in the front as well as in the back. Legroom proved pretty decent as well and the seats were comfortable too. Boot space seemed more adequate, than generous and certainly falls short compared to vehicles like the Renault Duster. The rear seats do however fold down, increasing loading space to 705-liter.

The EcoSport has a full-size spare wheel.

Summary:

When pure value for money is at the top of your cross-over shopping list, we believe this 6-year old Ford EcoSport delivers just that. The EcoSport is without a doubt a great little all-rounder that ticks a lot of boxes - especially durable and good value. The only negative that we found was that the boot space is not as good as it's rivals.

Specifications:

Model: 2014 Ford EcoSport 1.5i Ambiente

Pre-Owned Price: R 139 000

Mileage: 157 200km

Warranty: Available as option

Fuel Consumption (combined): 6.4-litres/100km

0-100km/h: 12 seconds (estimate)

Contact: Tiaan Schumyn from Motus Ford Germiston at (010) 597 0982 or visit www.imperialauto.co.za/blog/roadtests