Red Star race debut for Mdakane and the all-new Toyota Corolla GTC

JOHANNESBURG - The 2020 Global Touring Car (GTC) season is finally firing up, with a three-heat race at the Red Star Raceway, near Delmas in Gauteng this weekend. This is the same venue where the championship ended last season, and also the location of Toyota Gazoo Racing SA’s Michael van Rooyen’s first GTC victory.

“Red Star hosted an amazing race weekend at the end of last year,” says Van Rooyen. “I was in contention for the title, but it slipped away at the last moment, despite bagging my first race win in the GTC Toyota Corolla.”

During the ensuing months, Van Rooyen has prepared an all-new version of the GTC Corolla, which now sports the latest body shape, as well as plenty of refinements under the skin. The new car was put through its paces during numerous test sessions, and also took part in an endurance race in Port Elizabeth, in preparation for its GTC debut.

“We’re looking forward to measuring our performance against the competition this weekend,” says Van Rooyen. “There are a number of new cars in the field, and it is always exciting to see how everyone measures up. We are confident that our new car will be competitive from the start.”

As with many sporting leagues, the 2020 Global Touring Car champs was put on hold as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown of South Africa. This weekend’s race meeting will see the GTC machines take on three heats on Saturday, and even though no spectators are allowed due to government restrictions, the action promises to be hot.