Renewonline is your experienced partner in online vehicle licence disc renewals

The service - which Renewonline has perfected over many years - offers convenient, affordable, fast, and paperless vehicle licence disc renewals that save you the time you would normally spend in long queues. Click here to renew your vehicle licence disc with Renewonline.

Renewonline is particularly convenient for business owners who must renew multiple vehicle licences at a time. This is because the delivery cost remains the same no matter how many licence discs are in your order. 3 easy steps Renewonline has spent years perfecting its service and only requires you to take three simple steps to renew your vehicle licence disk online:

Step 1: Click on the “Renew My Disc Now” tab and fill out the form. Step 2: Click on the “Add to Cart” button. Step 3: Pay online.

The cost of this service is R95 per licence, and any licence discs you have ordered will be delivered to you for a single fee of R115. You can track your delivery, too, and while other renewal services have extensive lead times of well over a week, Renewonline only takes three working days once your order has been processed to deliver your new licence disc.

About Renewonline Renewonline is currently available in Gauteng and Limpopo, and is in the process of expanding its service to KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.