Royal Tyres celebrates 75 years in the business of keeping you on the road

All our staff are trained and accredited in their respective fields (in accordance to R.M.I standards). We are committed to excellent service and quality products. ABOUT US Our latest fitment and balancing equipment, along with our trained tyre jockeys, provide not only accurate readings for driving pleasure, but also add to a well-implemented streamlined system that provides professional care and quality fitment to alloy and other rims, and tyres. Our 16 ramps and highly trained fitment staff will ensure that not only will your vehicle get personal attention, but the job gets done right, the first time, without you having to wait hours for your car. All our staff pride themselves on service and after-sales service, keeping our customers loyal, happy and most importantly safe on the road.

COMPANY PROFILE

Royal Vulcanizing is a recognised leader in the tyre industry, and one of the most successful independent companies in this sector in KwaZulu-Natal for more than seventy years.

VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT

To be a leader in the tyre servicing industry in KwaZulu-Natal by committing to excellence in building the image of the company through superior customer service, competitive prices, innovation, client satisfaction and quality improvement.

WHY CHOOSE US?

We are family run and have been experts in our industry since 1939.

WE CARE ABOUT OUR CUSTOMERS

We pride ourselves on service and after-sales service, keeping our customers loyal, happy and most importantly, safe on the road.

WE OFFER A WIDE RANGE OF TYRES & RELATED SERVICES

Alignment, Wheel Balancing, Tyre Repairs/ Rotation, Nitrogen, Shocks, Batteries, Mags, and a Service Centre.

WE SERVICE THE FULL SPECTRUM OF VEHICLES

Our services include passenger, commercial, truck, as well as earth moving vehicles.

BULK PURCHASING POWER

Our large volumes of stock allow us to provide customers with consistent cost savings by always offering exceptionally competitive prices.

For more information contact us on 031 303 2933 or go to our www.royalvulcanizing.co.za