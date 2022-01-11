Subaru Forester gets a fresh face for 2022, here’s how much it costs

Subaru Southern Africa’s most popular SUV, the Subaru Forester, has received a mid-life update, further heightening its appeal. The MY2022 Forester will be the product to inaugurate Subaru Southern Africa’s 30th year in South Africa, available in local dealers from January 2022, starting at R486 000. The 2022 Subaru Forester will be offered in four derivatives, including 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre petrol variants in their respective Sport and Premium trims and specifications.

Design changes The biggest exterior design changes have taken place at the front of the vehicle. A larger, hexagonal grille takes centre stage with a reduced headlight design. The result is a more dynamic and sturdier stance. The grille and front bumper now incorporate more black elements around the redesigned headlight and foglamp clusters. The reworked headlights now include an array of LED bulbs for improved driver vision as part of the Forester Adaptive Headlamps and High Beam Assist features.

On the Forester Sport, the fog lamps are six-bulb LED units within a black housing where the Premium Forester’s fog lamp housing includes three chromed horizontal pieces for a more urban finish. Further along the flanks of the Forester, the mirror caps, A and B-pillar covers as well as the rear spoiler and tailgate finishes have all been enhanced. On the Forester Sport, the mirror caps and rear are finished in a geometric textured material, where the Premium Forester is finished in chromed mirror covers and a high gloss black cover. The new Forester sits on redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels on the base model or 18-inch alloy wheels on the high spec models. The new 18-inch wheel design on the Premium Forester is a new five-spoke, dual-tone design for a purposeful and yet elegant stance. This is in contrast to the all-black multi-spoke wheels on the more adventurous Forester Sport. For the MY2022 Forester, a new Cascade Green Silica colour has been added in place of the Jasper Green Metallic. This new colour joins the rest of the colour palette of: Crimson Red Pearl; Crystal Black Silica; Crystal White Pearl; Horizon Blue Pearl; Ice Silver Metallic; Magnetite Grey Metallic; Sepia Bronze Metallic for the Premium derivatives.

For the Forester Sport, the colours remain unchanged as: Magnetite Grey Metallic; Ice Silver Metallic; Dark Blue Pearl; Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl. On the Subaru Forester Sport, the use of the orange and black theme has been tweaked, removing the orange splashes on the air vent surrounds yet maintaining the colour on the stitching and contrasting this with the exclusive Sport’s dark grey colour scheme and water repellent seats. Better ride. Better dynamics.

The powertrains remain unchanged on all derivatives of the new Subaru Forester, but the front suspension has been tweaked to improve steering responsiveness, ride quality and handling by reworking the coil springs and dampers. To further improve the NVH levels, the Forester also receives new aluminium engine mount brackets. X-Mode, Subaru’s smart all-terrain programme has also been updated with improved Hill Descent Control speed management. To enhance driver control, the revised system allows for manual acceleration on descent, with the system re-engaging Hill descent Control when the driver stops accelerating. The revised X-Mode programme also has the ability to re-engage at speeds of 35 km/h or below, after the system has dis-engaged beyond that speed. This tweak allows for less intervention by the driver to continually re-engage the system if the all-terrain environment requires it. It’s a convenient addition to the Subaru’s impressive off-road repertoire. X-Mode is available on all Subaru Forester models.

EyeSight version 4.0 A more advanced version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is introduced to the MY2022 Subaru Forester. The new system delivers all-round improvement for use under a wider array of conditions and environments. There is a new dual camera system with a much wider field of view, almost double what it was. Together with improved software, the system is faster and more intuitive, working to deploy the myriad EyeSight safety functions such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning with even better precision. The system now works with better efficiency at intersections, where accidents frequently occur. Also offered with EyeSight 4.0 are three new technologies that employ active steering inputs:

Active Lane Centering works within the Adaptive Cruise Control function to ensures the vehicle remains in the centre of the lane. This reduces driver fatigue. When the system is active, the driver’s Multi-Function Display as well as the Information Display screen show the Active Tracking graphics, depicting the system at work.

Lane Departure Prevention assists in keeping the vehicle within the correct lane by actively steering back into the correct lane.

Autonomous Emergency Steering works as an accident prevention function and can steer the vehicle to avoid an accident, be it a pedestrian, another vehicle or a cyclist. Autonomous Emergency Steering sometimes works in conjunction with the Emergency braking function but can also work when the system deems emergency braking is not adequate to reduce the severity of a collision. ES or EyeSight-equipped Forester’s also include Blind Spot Detection technology with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert as standard features. Reverse Automatic Braking is also included on EyeSight-equipped models, a system which uses sensors to detect objects and can automatically stop the vehicle if the driver does not take evasive action in time while reversing. Subaru Forester shows a fresh face for 2022 ES-spec Foresters remain the safest vehicles in their class with the highest 5-star safety ratings across all global safety ratings agencies. EyeSight contributes significantly to Forester safety, but even base-spec Subaru Foresters are loaded with ground-up safety technology and engineering that still keeps them in the 5-star safety rating standard.

Stronger on versatility The Subaru Forester’s versatility is its forte and to add to that, the roof rails on the MY2022 Forester have also been strengthened and redesigned to allow for a higher load capacity and to ensure the safe use of roof-top tents for instance. Additional tie-down locations have also been integrated into the rails as have two additional utility hooks been added to the roof of the rear cargo area. Boxer engines and symmetrical all-wheel drive come standard

The entire 2022 Subaru Forester line-up is driven by Subaru’s signature Boxer engines and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system for safe and engaging dynamics as well as maximum traction and control. 2022 model line-up and pricing