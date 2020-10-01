The Renault Sandero Stepway is a spacious and practical budget buy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Renault Sandero Stepway is an affordable family hatchback, and one of the least expensive and most spacious cars in it’s category. You could mistake the Stepway for a small SUV thanks to it’s roof bars and 40mm increased ride height. This does make the Stepway more practical compared to the standard version, as traversing rougher roads or climbing over nasty kerbs should not pose any problems for this little hatch. Background and condition of vehicle: Overall our test vehicle was in particularly good shape. The exterior was just about perfect with the exception of one or two minor marks. So too the interior was well cared for and still looks tidy considering the vehicle’s mileage. The grey cloth upholstery was quite attractive and proved especially practical in hiding stains. The 205/55R16 tyres were not new but had some life in them still. Performance and Economy: Power comes from the 900cc 3-cylinder turbocharged engine Renault utilizes in a variety of their models. Maximum power is rated at 66 Kilowatts accompanied by 135Nm of torque. This tiny engine does offer superb economy with an average fuel consumption figure of just 5.4-litres per 100km. Performance is not exactly spectacular, although the 0-100km/h sprint time of 11.1 seconds compares really well with it’s main competitors at this price. You will notice some turbo lag at pull away, but from thereafter the Stepway actually performs decently, especially in city driving. And that little 3-cylinder engine sounds lovely too.

The 900cc 3-cylinder turbocharged engine is utilized by Renault in a variety of their models.

How does it drive?

You’ll find the Renault Stepway’s suspension is a little bit more comfortable than the standard Sandero’s, and the raised ride height helps it deal with rough tracks, fields and more importantly - speed humps. You do however get a fair amount of body lean through corners.

Clutch and gear change actions also proved light that made city driving more enjoyable. The light power steering also ensures that parking in tight places is easy and effortless.

A decent NCAP safety rating means the Renault Sandero Stepway is reasonably safe as you get dual airbags and anti-lock brakes.

Inside the vehicle:

The Sandero Stepway interior design proved quite basic with no fancy thrills, but rather lots of hard plastics. This said it is expected at the price, while on the upside the materials did seem durable and for the most part the interior still appears reasonably stylish. The Stepway’s basic interior design keeps buttons to a minimum and the switches that are there are logically laid out and proved practical to use.

The Sandero Stepway interior design proved quite basic

You also get a fair amount of standard kit that included the following:

Air-conditioning

Power Steering

Central Locking

Electric windows (Front)

Radio/CD-player

Multi-function steering wheel (stalk behind wheel)

Dual airbags

Bluetooth phone connectivity

ABS braking with EBD

USB port

Various cupholders

Space and Practicality:

Although the Sandero Stepway is regarded as a compact city car, it is surprisingly spacious inside. Especially in the rear you will find plenty of head and legroom, equivalent to a small family car. Loading space proved decent too, with 292-litres on offer. The rear seats can also be folded down flat if more loading space is required.

Summary:

The Stepway scores well with it’s fashionable exterior design, raised ride height practicality and spacious interior. Low running cost is also ensured by the highly fuel efficient 900cc Turbo power unit, while Renault’s fantastic 5-year/150 000km warranty should further create piece of mind amongst buyers.

Our used Renault Sandero Stepway priced at R 144 494 also offers great value.

Specifications:

Model: 2018 Renault Sandero Stepway 900T

Pre-Owned Price: R 144 994

Mileage: 60 260km

Warranty: Remainder of 5-year/150 000km

Fuel Consumption (combined): 5.4-litres/100km

0-100km/h: 11.1 seconds

Contact: Zipho Mfusi from Renault Alberton at (011) 907 3110 or visit www.imperialauto.co.za/blog/roadtests