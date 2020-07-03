This Renault Kwid is packed with features and priced to sell

Johannesburg - The fact that the Renault Kwid offers a little more ground clearance than most of its class rivals, while also offering the most comprehensive list of standard features in its class has made it one of the most popular entry-level new-car buys in South Africa. Not only is the Kwid one of the most affordable cars on the market, but it is also one of the most economical. Proving this by finishing the 2019 WesBank Fuel Economy Tour as the second most fuel-efficient petrol vehicle overall. OUR TEST CAR With only 10 580km on the clock this one-year-old Renault Kwid certainly still appeared like new. The vehicle was in perfect condition inside and out. Our used Kwid even came equipped with four new 155/80R13 tyres. PERFORMANCE AND ECONOMY

The Renault Kwid is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 51kW and 91Nm of torque. With it weighing in at under 700kg it performs quite admirably and especially at low speeds in and around town it feels quite nippy. Considering its entry-level status and tiny engine, a 0-100km/h sprint time of around 13-seconds is probably not bad at all. Like we have already mentioned the Kwid is one of the most fuel-efficient petrol vehicles you can buy today and with careful driving, it can achieve figures around 5-litres per 100km all day long.

THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE

Most importantly the Kwid boasts 18cm of ground clearance to deal with the poor standard of roads that have become the norm in South Africa of late. The raised suspension allows for better bump absorption and a softer ride, thus ensuring the Kwid offers quite a comfortable ride considering its entry-level status. The five-speed manual gearbox had quite short throws and shifted smoothly. Although we loved the 3-cylinder engine note, we did find that the engine was too noisy at high engine revolutions. For entry-level vehicles at this price point, it is pretty much the norm though.

WHAT YOU GET AS A PACKAGE

Inside the Kwid, like with most entry-level vehicles, you will unfortunately not find any soft-touch plastics, but the plastic trim is durable and tough.





I did like the electronic dash display but would have liked a rev-counter as well. Standard features included the following:

Air-conditioning - Driver-side airbag

Central Locking - ABS braking

Front electric windows - USB port

Radio with Bluetooth connectivity - Power steering

Electronic Dash Display - Full size spare wheel

SPACE AND PRACTICALITY

Despite its tiny frame, four adults can sit comfortably enough without too much of a squeeze. There is even a 300-litre boot, which is similar in size to a Ford Fiesta.

Although this is essentially basic, small transport, the Kwid has real character, something you would not expect at this price really. But for the most part, the Renault Kwid is all about value for money and economy and to be honest there is just nothing that can compete at under R100 000.

WE LIKE

Well priced and good value

Super economical

Enjoyable to drive

Increased ride height

WE DON'T LIKE



X No Rev Counter

X Only Driver-side airbag

X Performs poorly in crash/accident testing



SPECIFICATIONS

MODEL: 2019 Renault Kwid Expression

PRE_OWNED PRICE: R99 000

NEW PRICE: R150 900

MILEAGE: 10 580km

SUPPORT: Remainder of Five-year/150 000km OEM warranty

FUEL CONSUMPTION ON TEST (combined cycle): 4.7l/100km

0-100km/h: 13.6 seconds

CONTACT: Sebastian Fourie at Nissan Menlyn on 087 054 9808 to buy this Renault Kwid or one just like it.