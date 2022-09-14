Petrol price set to go down, diesel up in October

Rustenburg - The price of petrol is set to go down while diesel will go up in October. The price of both 95 octane and 93 octane is set to drop by nearly R2 per litre in October.

According to data from the Central Energy Fund, the fuel price forecast for October will decrease by R1.97 per litre, while the price of diesel is set to increase. Diesel with 0.05% sulphur will go up by 54 cents a litre and diesel with 0.005% sulphur will increase by 66 cents per litre. The price of paraffin will go up by two cents. Petrol prices in South Africa are affected by the rand/dollar exchange rate, and changes to international petroleum product costs. The petrol retail price is regulated by the government, and changed every month on the first Wednesday of the month.

Both 93 and 95 unleaded petrol decreased by R2.04 on the first Wednesday of September, bringing down the price of 95 petrol inland to R23.38 a litre, from a record high of R26.74 in July. The current price at the coast is R22.73 per litre for petrol, and R23.50 per litre for diesel. The forecast price cut for October would take the price of petrol down to R21.41/litre inland and R20.76/litre at the coast. On Wednesday, Brent crude oil was trading at $94 per barrel. The rand was trading at just above R17 against the dollar.

