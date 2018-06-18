Johannesburg - It’s official: Lamborghinis will in future be distributed in South Africa by LSM Distributors, the same company responsible for the Porsche and Bentley brands locally. Previously imported here by Imperial Group, the Italian supercar brand will be sold from Lamborghini showrooms in Melrose Arch in Johannesburg and Century City in Cape Town, with an Umhlanga dealership to be established to service customers in KwaZulu-Natal.

Adding Lamborghini to the LSM Distributors stable makes sense as Lamborghini, Bentley and Porsche are all part of the extended Volkswagen group which also includes Audi, Bugatti, Seat, Skoda, as well as Ducati motorcycles.

“The vast experience of LSM Distributors in the luxury car segment provides Lamborghini and their customers with a sustainable future in South Africa,” says Damien Percheron, Area Market Manager Middle East and Africa.

Toby Venter, Chief Executive of LSM Distributors, says: “We believe that Lamborghini will complement the existing vehicle brands already represented by LSM Distributors. Our vision is to excite customers with excellent product and exemplary service.”

Lamborghini’s nine-model line up includes the fastest car in South Africa, the Aventador S which is powered by a 6.5-litre normally aspirated V12 pushing out 544kW and 690Nm, making it capable of reaching 350km/h. The coupe version is yours for a starting price of just under R8-million, and somewhat more if you want your hair messed up by the topless Roadster derivative.

Representing a slightly cheaper entry into the Lamborghini world is the V10-engined Huracan which is available in six versions starting at R4.5-million, including the 470kW Performante which until recently held the Nurburgring Nordschleife production car lap record (until the Porsche GT2 RS came along and beat it).

The range also includes the recently-introduced Urus - a relative steal at R3.5-million - which is Lamborghini's contender in the popular sports SUV segment.

PRICES

Urus R3 495 000 Huracán RWD R4 595 000 Huracán RWD Spyder R4 995 000 Huracán AWD R5 295 000 Huracán AWD Spyder R5 795 000 Huracán Performante R6 095 000 Huracán Performante Spyder R6 795 000 Aventador S R7 895 000 Aventador S Roadster R8 695 000

All new Lamborghini prices include a 3 Year/100 000 km Driveplan.