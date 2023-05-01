6 things you need to know about the Haval Jolion S

By: Justin Jacobs Pretoria – Since its launch in 2021, the Haval Jolion has been a runaway success in South Africa. It has consistently topped the sales charts in the competitive compact SUV segment and significantly contributed to Haval’s incremental growth of its overall market share in South Africa.

More power To date the range has consisted of five models, all utilising the same engine but with a choice of two gearboxes. Haval is now enhancing that offering with the addition of the sporty Jolion S featuring a new generation 1.5-litre engine. The Jolion S is fitted with a new generation 1.5-litre engine that features an upgraded turbocharger. The Performance Pack engine offers increases of 25kW and 60Nm above the outputs of the standard Jolion, boasting an impressive 130kW and 270Nm.

A sportier gearbox This is mated with a smooth shifting seven speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) that drives the front wheels and has been specifically programmed to keep the engine in the sweet spot in terms of performance. A unique feature for this segment is the addition of Launch Control, allowing drivers to extract maximum performance from the drivetrain when accelerating from a standstill position.

Enhanced visual appeal Styling enhancements include a unique front grille that boasts a chrome honeycomb pattern. The Jolion S has also been treated to several unique blacked out styling elements including the front and rear bumper garnish, side mirror caps, door beadings and roof rails, adding to the unique styling of this sporty model.

The 18-inch sporty alloy wheels receive a gloss black finish and are fitted with 225/55 R18 tyres. Interior updates Interior specification is comprehensive and includes paddle shifters behind the eco-leather steering wheel, a seven-inch colour instrument cluster, wireless charging, a front 12V power outlet and a dashcam power outlet.

Infotainment is catered for by a 12.3-inch multimedia touch display that incorporates Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system. Seating is upgraded too and now features front seat heating. The rear seats fold in a 60:40 configuration, to expand the luggage carrying capacity when needed. Standard safety improved

Haval has left no stone unturned in terms of safety and the Jolion S is fitted with a comprehensive array of the latest safety equipment. This includes dual and front side airbags as well as curtain airbags. Active safety equipment includes ABS with Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist, Electronic Stability System (ESC) and Traction Control, Anti-Roll System and Secondary Collision Mitigation as well as Hill Assist. There are several driver systems to ensure that the driver travels as safely as possible. These include Lane Departure Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Centre-keeping, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Driving Fatigue Detection. Unique to this model is pre-collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

Luxury items Convenience features that also contribute to overall safety include a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear-park distance sensors, a 360-degree panoramic camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Intelligent Turning Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition. Safety and security equipment includes keyless entry, push button start and an anti-theft alarm system. The HAVAL Jolion carries the standard 5 year/60 000km Service Plan and a 5 year/100 000km Warranty. Service intervals are every 12 months or 15 000km.