Bakkie comparison: Ford Ranger Raptor versus Jeep Gladiator

By: Justin Jacobs Johannesburg – Our long-term Ford Ranger Raptor has been a trusty companion for just over a year now. We have enjoyed every moment behind the wheel, and rightfully so.

The Ford Raptor was designed from the ground up to be the ultimate Ranger. It features a bunch of bespoke hardware and software updates which have made it so incredible. With a new model fast approaching, we thought it fitting to give our Raptor one last fight... Enter the Jeep Gladiator. Let’s focus on the Jeep for a moment because it is the latest entry into the specialised off-road bakkie segment. It, like the Ranger Raptor, features bespoke Fox suspension, big tyres and a road presence that makes taxi drivers obey the rules of a four-way stop. In all honesty we have waited a rather long time for this Jeep Wrangler-based bakkie to arrive on local soil. From a design perspective the Gladiator is relatively large while remaining unmistakably Jeep. You can fold the windscreen forward and remove the doors. And thanks to its three removable roof panels it is also the only convertible bakkie on the market.

The Gladiator remains a off-road icon thanks to 249mm of ground clearance, 35-inch FB Goodrich off-road tyres, Fox aluminium shocks, Dana 44 front and rear axles with Tru-Lok locking differentials, which can be operated at the push of a button and a sway-bar disconnect system. The vehicle has an approach angle of 43.6 degrees and departure angle of 26 degrees, while the break over angle is listed at 20.3 degrees. Jeep claims a braked towing capacity of 2712kg for the Gladiator while the payload is 693kg. This Gladiator definitely entertains! It does so by employing a 3.6-litre naturally aspirated V6 engine developing 209kW and 347Nm. It is, however, the 8-speed automatic that enables the best use of that power. Shifts are quick and smooth and allow for an uninterrupted aural experience. It is also, as one might expect, quite heavy on fuel, especially if you want that V6 to sing. We managed around 12l/100km.

The Jeep offers a unique experience in that it feels big, it feels American and people look at you as if you are mad to be piloting such a behemoth in today's day and age. We loved it! When we got back behind the wheel of our big blue Raptor, something just felt right. You see, the Raptor is also relatively large and you still need to make use of the side-step when getting in to prevent your pants from ripping. The Ranger Raptor’s powerful stance is unashamedly evident with its 51mm taller ride height compared to the standard Ranger, along with 283mm ground clearance, 150mm wider front and rear track and 850mm wading depth. Its off-road credentials are further emphasised by the 32.5-degree approach angle, and ramp-over and departure angles of 24 degrees.

It is the suspension that makes the difference. The Gladiator’s set-up is indeed softer, whereas the Raptor’s is harder with less rebound after going over a bump. At 40km/h the Raptor definitely dealt with the average speed bump a lot better than the Jeep did. There is more movement in the Jeep's suspension. On gravel at relatively high speed, the Raptor once again proves its suspension superiority – there is less movement after hitting a rut or bump than in the Jeep. It is on technical off-road sections that the Jeep truly shines above the Ranger. Its suspension is able to flex a lot more than the Raptor’s and due to the disconnecting sway-bar the Jeep is able to keep its wheels on the ground a lot longer than the Raptor can. After sampling both back to back in the same environment, it is clear that the Jeep has its qualities. It is a big American machine that sparks conversation. It is impressively capable off-road as one would expect from a Jeep.

The Ranger Raptor, however, just feels a bit more solid. It is equally as large and as capable yet it is definitely easier to deal with on a daily basis. The interior might not be an occasion as that offered by the Jeep, but it is ergonomically better and somewhat uncluttered. The Raptor also offers more torque from its 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel motor, 500Nm in fact, and it has a 10-speed automatic. While still relatively heavy on fuel for a diesel, it is more economical than the Jeep. VERDICT

It is fair to say that the Ford Ranger Raptor pips the Jeep Gladiator in our opinion, but not by much. It is clear that the Jeep is designed for off-road trundling when the going gets tough. The Raptor is for high-speed gravel road cruising, jumping and, by the looks of the new one, drifting as well. Of course, there is a new Ranger Raptor on the horizon, which looks to be even more capable than the current one. It will feature a high-performance petrol motor, even better suspension and a host of new driving modes.