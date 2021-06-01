DRIVEN: Audi RS4 has lost its V8 thrills but it’s still a technically brilliant sports car

JOHANNESBURG - Audi South Africa recently launched 15 refreshed high performance derivatives in Mzansi looking to take sales away from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. The Four Rings of Ingolstadt now offers a variety of flavours from S cars, to RS cars as well as the ultra-high performance R8 and over the course of the next few weeks, we’ll be looking to capture these cars in video reviews.

The first car I’ve had the opportunity to assess is the stonking RS4 Avant, which might have lost its ability to live with the latest M3 and M4 in terms of speed, but it more than makes up for it when it comes to luxury, handling capability and grip.

2021 Audi RS4 Avant

The RS4 Avant isn’t slow at all, don’t get me wrong, able to accelerate from a standstill to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 280km/h when de-restricted, but it’s not the kind of rip-snorting, fire-breathing RS car that it used to be thanks to emissions regulations and noise limitations.

Nevertheless, it’s packed with technologies such as Audi’s latest Virtual Cockpit and it comes with a new MMI system that is arguably one of the best in the business when it comes to ease-of-use.

Audi doesn’t skimp on quality here either, as the test car was beautifully tailored with precise shutlines and exquisite, smooth paint. Yes, on the inside you will find one or two dodgy plastics that look more suited to a VW Up! but these materials are used in out of reach places so it’s not too disappointing on that front considering the car costs a cool R1,3 million before you throw any options at it.

Watch this for a closer look at the 2021 Audi RS4 Avant:

