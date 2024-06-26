DRIVEN: Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 is a handsome city-slicker

The compact Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV has received several updates that aim to bring it into line with its newest siblings. We were recently handed the keys of the handsome new city-slicker and were left quite impressed with the brand’s entry-point into the world of SUVs.

From the exterior, the updated compact SUV may look unchanged to the untrained eye, however upon close inspection, one will realise that the GLA SUV has been refreshed at the front, with the new radiator grille with vertical louvres and horizontal fin taking centre stage. Flanking the grille is a set of updated headlights with a new light signature for the standard-fitted LED High Performance units. Lower down you’ll find a refreshed bumper to round off the changes to the front end of the GLA SUV. At the rear, the changes are minimal, with only the LED taillamps receiving a refresh.

As part of the mid-life cycle refresh, the Mercedes-Benz GLA now offers a new exterior hue, Spectral Blue along with a choice of four new wheel designs. Fitted as standard are 18-inch five-twin spoke alloy wheels finished in high-gloss black with high gloss turned surfaces, whereas 19 and 20-inch units are optionally available. It's worth noting that Mercedes-Benz now offers the GLA 200 SUV as standard with the AMG Line package and Panoramic sunroof. Powering the digital displays is the latest generation of MBUX. Picture: Supplied. Stepping inside, the Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV features larger digital displays as standard, measuring 7.0 and 10.25-inches for the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen respectively.

Optionally available are two 10.25-inch displays. The steering wheel has been replaced for the same one found in all new Mercedes-Benz models, featuring touch capacitive buttons. The steering wheel is clad in leather however customers may opt for ARTICO imitation leather instead. Powering the digital displays is the latest generation of MBUX which features newly designed display styles. The displays as before are crisp, bright and rather simple to operate via the touch-capacitive steering wheel controls. Customization is also plentiful, with the ability to sift through various kinds of displays. Perhaps the biggest gripe in the interior of the Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV is the removal of the touchpad which was previously found on the centre console. The updated model now instead has a small open space which can barely accommodate much. As a result, the touchscreen infotainment display may only be operated by touch, which is extremely distracting whilst driving, or alternatively, via the steering wheel controls.

Although the entry-point into the world of Mercedes-Benz SUVs, the GLA features an impressively well-appointed cabin by means quality. Most touch points are of a good quality and the overall fit and finish is rather decent. Being the smallest of its SUV siblings, the GLA is by no means compact on the inside. It boasts superb head, knee and foot room for its size, despite appearing to be quite compact from the exterior. Practicality also deserves a thumbs up, with more than sufficient storage around the cabin. Moving on to the oily bits, up front the Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 SUV employs a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill with 48V mild hybrid technology. As a result, the compact SUV delivers 120kW and 270Nm of torque to the front corners, via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

The mild hybrid system adds 10kW of power and is said to provide additional boost, and along with the starter generator, also reduces engine noise upon start-up and enables coasting. Mercedes-Benz claims that the GLA 200 SUV will use as much as 7.3L/100km however we saw a return of closer to 9L/100km during our combined testing. In day-to-day driving situations, the GLA 200 SUV packs enough grunt for various driving scenarios. A Dynamic Select button is present and features Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual driving modes however leaving the compact SUV in Comfort is good enough even when you may need to perform an overtaking manoeuvre. Popping the Dynamic Select button into Eco improves fuel economy slightly and enables the vehicle to lower its rev range thanks to the coasting feature.