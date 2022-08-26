DRIVEN: Nissan Navara Pro-4X is a comfortable and well-appointed alternative

QUICK REVIEW: Nissan Navara Pro4X double cab Johannesburg - Following the release of the facelifted Navara last year, Nissan is once again producing a modern one-tonner at its local factory in Rosslyn. With the old NP300 Hardbody finally having retired, Nissan is offering an expanded range of Navara models, from your basic single cab workhorse right through to the range-topping Pro4X double cab that is the subject of this test.

The double cab bakkie market is a tough one to crack, but Nissan has come in all guns blazing with its latest Navara models, which also has a unique selling point in the form of its five-link coil-sprung rear suspension. This set-up really makes a big difference to the ride quality, ensuring comfort levels on a variety of surfaces that are more akin to an SUV than a bakkie. It also handles well for a bakkie and the steering feels accurate and intuitive. Performance and economy

Unlike the pre-facelift model, which had a 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel power unit, the new Navara features Nissan’s tried-and-trusted 2.5-litre YD25 unit, which produces 140kW and 450Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The engine does sound a little agricultural at start-up and pull-off, but at cruising speeds it is as refined as you could expect. And while its outputs have fallen behind rivals from Toyota and Ford, the Navara still offers effortless performance that’s likely to satisfy the majority of owners. It also offers loads of low-down torque, with the maximum available from as low as 2000rpm. As for consumption, on a short highway trip we managed 7.6 litres per 100km, but in town the figure rose to 11.3 l/100km.

As you’d expect, the range-topping Navara is available in both 4x2 (Pro-2X) and 4x4 (Pro-4X) guises. Due to time constraints we were unable to test its trail-crawling ability, but the Nissan does come with all the hardware that you’d expect from a proper off-roader. This includes a shift-on-the fly transfer case with low-range, a diff lock and hill-descent control. Nissan claims a ground clearance of 221mm as well as respective approach, breakover and departure angles of 32.6, 23.3 and 26.5 degrees. Interior and features

It’s hard to say whether we’re impressed or disappointed by the interior of the Navara Pro-4X as it is very much a mixed bag. Visually there are some flavourful touches, such as the leather seats with a unique quilting pattern and red stitching, and we really liked the sporty three-spoke steering wheel with its red Nissan logo. But other than that, Nissan didn’t really update the dashboard design of the facelifted model, and the hard plastic surfaces don’t look premium enough for this end of the market. That said, there’s no faulting the build quality and it all feels solidly put together. The range-topping Navara is well equipped and in addition to an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is easy to use and ticks all the usual boxes, there’s a four-camera surround view system that comes in particularly handy when you’re parking or bundu bashing.

There’s a whole slew of additional driver assistance features too, including blind spot warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping alert and rear cross traffic alert. However it comes with conventional cruise control rather than the adaptive type that’s becoming more common at the upper end of the market. As far as practicality goes, rear legroom in the Navara is average at best, and headroom is possibly not sufficient for taller individuals. Loading it up

The Navara Pro4X has a payload of just over one-tonne, which is competitive enough, and there’s also a Utili-track cargo management system with adjustable cleats for securing loads. But surprisingly, given the fitment of the latter, there’s no standard bed lining or tonneau cover solution to speak of. VERDICT Priced at R812 900, the Nissan Navara Pro-4X is competitively priced against the equivalent Isuzu V-Cross and cheaper than the Ford Ranger Wildtrak (R832 100) and Toyota Hilux Legend (R842 900).