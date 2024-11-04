Long-term intro: Ford Territory Titanium impresses with its practicality and tech

Ford has made a welcome return to the world of midsize SUVs with its new Territory. Launched back in April, it might not be a ‘true blue’ Ford in the traditional sense, being the product of a joint venture with Chinese partner JMC, but after spending a month with our new long-term Territory Titanium we’ve come to appreciate its combination of value, practicality and cabin technology.

It’s well priced given its generous dimensions - with the 4,630mm SUV being slightly larger than a Toyota Rav4. Expect to pay R590,000 for the base Ambiente, R646,600 for the mid-spec Trend and R721,000 for the range-topping Titanium. While its design isn’t exactly “in your face”, it looks exactly the way you’d expect a Ford to look - handsome and purposeful - particularly in the case of our Titanium model, which rolls on 19-inch double-spoke alloy wheels. The cabin is a pleasant surprise, with its 12.3-inch (31.2cm) dual screens. We’re particularly smitten with the infotainment system, which paired with our iPhones with the greatest of ease, while the eight-speaker audio system delivers a truly exceptional sound experience. It’s actually a welcome surprise at this price level.

The infotainment graphics look modern and the system is relatively easy to use, while Ford has provided physical buttons on the centre console for the ‘home’ and ‘return’ screen short cuts, and there’s an actual volume knob too. You’ll also find physical controls for the fan speed and demisting, and the front part of the console has a wireless charging pad. The sound and infotainment system is excellent. Picture: Supplied There’s a large storage compartment beneath the centre console tunnel, as well as USB Type A and Type C inlets, while rear passengers have a single USB A slot to fight over. The top-spec Titanium is loaded with features, including full leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, LED ambient lighting system as well as front and rear parking sensors.

There’s a definite sensation of quality in the cabin, although the dark blue trim on the dashboard and seat inserts might not be to everyone’s liking. The Territory is certainly practical, with ample rear legroom and a boot that seems a lot bigger than its official capacity of 448 litres suggests. The vehicle is powered by a 1.8-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 138kW and 318Nm, which provides effortless performance, while the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is slick in its operation.

A few nitpicks though. The steering feels somewhat vague and the throttle is a bit sensitive for our liking while the brake pedal is very over-sensitive. It can take some getting used to but once you’re accustomed, the Territory provides a comfortable driving experience all round. And there’s no faulting the ride quality. A combination of highway and city driving has seen our consumption average 10.8 litres per 100km, which is a little on the thirsty side, but not altogether unexpected for what is a fairly large and practical vehicle. On that note, we’re looking forward to loading the Territory up for a road trip in December. But so far it’s proving to be a comfortable companion in the city. Stay tuned for our monthly updates.