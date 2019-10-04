The Swift has been around for a few years but received a make-over last year putting a fresh spin on what was already a winning recipe.
We at Drive360 and IOL Motoring have it in our garage as a long-term test car. We enjoyed driving it around especially as a city car.
It’s a little bit different looking to your run-of-the-mill small car with big headlamps, blacked out front and centre pillars as well as a blacked top section on the rear pillar.
A nice touch is the rear door handles that are placed in the C pillar .