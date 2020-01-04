LONDON - You don’t have to be a saint - or even The Saint from the Sixties cult TV series - to drive the scintillating first electrified car from new marque Polestar.
With acceleration from rest to 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds and a restricted top speed of 250km/h, this sportily svelte two-door 2+2 seater is a smooth operator with a hint of menace.
But there is a link to the late Roger Moore’s small-screen role as Simon Templar: this car takes its styling cues from the Volvo Concept Coupe - a star of the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2013 - which was, in turn, a nod to The Saint’s Volvo P1800 coupe.
It’s being launched, fittingly enough, as a ‘halo’ car to herald and distinguish the brand (the Saint’s trademark was a halo).
Polestar, once the sporting and racing arm of Volvo, has been spun off as a stand-alone electric car company by Volvo’s Chinese parent company, Geely.