REVIEW: Audi RS3 Sportback is a slick, sublime firecracker of a car

Review: Audi RS3 Sportback Quattro Johannesburg – You’ve seen the headlines. Audi, like many of the world’s major automakers has committed to an all-electric future. Although some of its internal combustion models are likely to survive into the next decade, all of the new models launched from 2026 onwards will be fully electric.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now I don’t know about you, but the petrol-powered Audi engine that I’m going to miss the most is the five-cylinder firecracker found in the latest RS3 as well as the recently departed TT RS. An engine’s soundtrack is important to me, as it probably is to you if you’re keen on this kind of vehicle. That’s why as much as I’m impressed with the new Mercedes-AMG C63 with its gazillion-kilowatt four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain, the thought of it also leaves me a little cold. I mean, they might as well have just designed a fully electric model, while they were munching on their muesli and dreaming of a better world. But back to the Audi, its five-cylinder engine is a delight to the ears, with its grumbly and slightly offbeat tone that results from its 1-2-4-5-3 firing sequence. Although the Audi has exhaust flaps that open early to amplify the soundtrack when dynamic or RS performance modes are selected, at times I did wish it was a bit more vocal because this is an engine that deserves to be heard in all its glory.

Performance is spellbinding to say the least. Although the power output remains the same as before, at an already ample 294kW from 5 600 to 7 000rpm, the new Audi RS3 has gained 20 newton-metres of torque for a total of 500Nm, produced between 2 250 to 5 600rpm. A mean machine is unleashed. With its launch control activated, the new Audi RS3 surges from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, according to claims, and that’s a good three tenths of a second faster than the previous model’s sprint time. The new RS3 feels as insanely fast as those numbers suggest, and remember, it wasn’t too long ago that performance figures like that were the preserve of supercars. Power goes to all four wheels through a slick and quick-shifting seven-speed S Tronic automated dual-clutch gearbox, and unlike some of those earlier quattro models that seemed to earn a distinction in understeer, the new AWD system has some neat party tricks up its sleeve.

Story continues below Advertisement

The star of the show here is what Audi refers to as the RS torque splitter. A first for Audi, the system uses an electronically controlled multiple disc clutch on each drive shaft to allow for fully variable torque distribution between the two back wheels. During hard cornering it sends more torque to the outer rear-wheel to keep understeer in check. The RS3’s relatively compact size already makes it impressively agile, but with the new torque splitter it takes things to the next level of corner-carving precision. The torque splitter also allows for some sideways oversteering action, just be sure to test it out in a safe location.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a nutshell, the Audi RS3’s road holding is sublime, but that doesn’t come at the cost of a harsh ride quality. Although the suspension is on the firm side as you’d expect, the RS3 is surprisingly comfortable over harsher surfaces and undulations. It works just fine as a daily car then, and the sportback variant is relatively practical too. What’s it like inside?

The elegantly crafted cabin of the previous model has made way for an edgier jet-fighter-inspired cockpit that has more than a hint or two of Lamborghini design flavour. It’s not as easy on the eye, but it feels sharper and more futuristic than before. It also has a unique “RS runway” digital instrument cluster, wherein the revs-per-minute readout is shaped like a runway. The virtual cockpit screen also displays things like lap times, g-forces and acceleration figures. The RS3’s standard features list includes a Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system as well as dual-zone climate control, cruise control, light sensor, ambient lighting package plus reverse camera and push-button start. The driver and passenger sit in a pair of body-hugging RS sport seats with RS embossing and a dinamica microfibre and synthetic leather upholstery combination with diamond stitching. However, you will have to pay an extra R18 200 if you want Nappa leather with RS honeycomb stitching. You can also add some extra colour with RS design packages in green or red.

As we’ve come to expect from premium German cars, there is a comprehensive options list, but we feel some of the extras should really be standard at this level. Examples include front-seat heating (R5 500), electric seat adjustment (R11 500), 360-degree camera (R7 200) as well as driver assist gizmos such as lane departure warning (R5 800) and adaptive cruise control (R6 900). Also be prepared to pay extra for the MMI navigation plus (R39 300), dead-up display (R15 000) and three-zone climate control (R5 000). What makes the exterior unique?

As for the exterior styling, the Audi RS3 comes with a bespoke design package that makes the car look suitably aggressive, with unique front and rear bumpers, side skirts, flared fenders and Matrix LED headlights with darkened bezels. This is all standard, along with a black styling package and 19-inch 10-Y spoke wheels, but buyers can opt for 5-Y spoke alloys as well as “Trofeo R” semi-slick tyres. Oh, and as before, you can choose between four-door sedan and five-door sportback body styles. We had the latter on test, but if it was my money I’d go for the sedan as the hatch shape just looks a little boring in my book. VERDICT

With its truly exciting performance and sublime road holding, the new Audi RS3 is a true firecracker, and yet it’s also refined enough to serve as a relatively comfortable daily car. Priced at R1 215 000 in sportback guise and R1 245 000 in Sedan form, it offers a lot of performance for the money, but it is a bit annoying that so many basic comfort and driver-assist features remain optional extras. FACTS: Audi RS3 Sportback Quattro Price: R1 215 000

Engine: 2.5-litre, 5-cylinder, turbopetrol Gearbox: 7-speed dual-clutch automated Drive: All-wheel drive

Power: 294kW at 5 600-7 000rpm Torque: 500Nm from 2 250-5 600rpm 0-100km/h: 3.8 seconds (claimed)

Top Speed: 250km/h / opt 290km/h (claimed) Fuel use: 9.0 l/100km (claimed) Fuel tank capacity: 55 litres

Boot volume: 282 litres Warranty: 1-year/unlimited km Maintenance plan: 5-year/100 000km