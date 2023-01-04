REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is a sophisticated SUV that does all the right things

Pretoria – The previous generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, despite still being a formidable vehicle, was really starting to show its age, especially inside. The recently upgraded version has addressed this in bucket loads and it’s now an even more imposing vehicle than before. First, though, a short reminisce about size and perspective.

The Grand Cherokee is one of the biggest vehicles on our roads, standing 5.2 metres long, 2.1m wide and 1.8m high in its standard driving setting, with a wheelbase of 3.091m. So when it’s standing next to an average-sized SUV, hatchback or sedan, the Jeep dwarfs them by comparison. Not when you’re in America, though, the Jeep’s country of origin. During a recent visit to Detroit for the unveiling of the new Ford Mustang we were being driven to the hotel in a GMC Yukon XL when a Grand Cherokee stopped next to us at a robot. We looked across and as motoring journalists our first comment was how average in size it looked compared to our transport.

The Yanks obviously have built infrastructure to accommodate their behemoths and we are lucky for now to have any infrastructure left at all, and given the state of our road network the Grand Cherokee L Overland we had on test will do very nicely indeed. Jeep has ditched the V8 for their naturally aspirated 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine with outputs of 210kW and 344Nm coupled to a very slick eight-speed automatic transmission. From the outside its imposing stature makes no excuses for being big and bold, with the traditional seven vertical slat grille design being very wide in the Grand Cherokee.

A friend commented that despite its American design there wasn’t anything excessively flashy or outrageous and that it displayed an understated presence while still being a big Jeep that seats seven people comfortably.. The inside, apart from being enormous, exudes premium solidly built finishes with soft leather, multi adjustable heated and cooled front seats (the second row is heated) and enough storage space for everything you may want to store or keep away from prying eyes. Passengers have their own climate control, two USB-B and USB-C ports as well as a 230V power outlet while the third row has USB-B and USB-C ports.

Behind the steering wheel is a digital cluster with all the driver information you may (or may not) need and can be adjusted to suit your own requirements. The 10.1-inch high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system dominates the dash and is fitted with Jeep’s efficient and easy-to-use Uconnect 5 system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A first for me and enjoyed by front passengers is a 10.25-inch interactive screen that’s been designed not to distract the driver.

The 487 litres of boot space with the two back seats upright are impressive and proved to be more than enough for luggage for a weekend away for four adults. Air suspension and 20-inch alloy wheels give the Grand Cherokee an incredibly smooth ride. Around town it easily takes care of speed bumps and potholes, while on the open road it’s a very comfortable cruiser with decent noise suppression. At highway speeds the suspension drops to a lower position to aid aerodynamics and consumption, as much as an SUV the size of the Grand Cherokee can.

You’re always aware of its size, especially in parking areas, and despite the cameras providing a bird’s eye view I preferred to park further away just to be on the safe side of accidental door dings. Don’t expect performance fireworks with a weight of more than two tons and, to be fair, this is a luxury SUV. And it certainly does feel luxurious inside the cabin thanks to the space and premium fittings. You have to press the accelerator hard for some get up and go, eliciting a pleasant exhaust growl from the V6 as it smoothly moves through the gears.

Body roll isn’t much of an issue thanks to the suspension and because of its size you don’t want to be throwing it about with gay abandon. On the open road the Grand Cherokee must rate as one of the most comfortable drives, although there were times where I missed a V8 for more grunt when passing slower traffic with the gearbox downshifting sometimes two gears. When it’s fully loaded and towing a boat or caravan, I may not be the only person who thinks this way. The vehicle is fitted with Jeep’s brilliant Quadra-Trac II off-road system which I’ve tested in a few of their other products. I wasn’t going to tempt fate but I also realise that a very small percentage of owners, if any, will load the family and a fridge and spend the weekend in a R1 529 900 car driving grade four or five obstacles.

Jeep claims an average fuel consumption of 10.6l/100km, but good luck with that. Around town we averaged 14.3l/100km and on the open road 13.5l/100km. Owners won’t be too concerned, though, I’m sure. VERDICT