REVIEW: New Mercedes E-Class blends traditional elegance and tech savvy

The Mercedes E-Class has always had a sense of occasion about it. I distinctly remember falling in love with my Aunt’s maroon W124 series 230E when I was a child. With its stately lines and ‘ruched’ leather interior, it simply exuded class, unlike yours truly, who would half hang out the window so people could see me in it.

But it seems today’s youth are equally smitten by the German brand’s midsize sedan offering. My week with the new, sixth-generation Mercedes E-Class coincided with the matric farewell of a friend’s daughter, which saw me donning a different cap than usual and playing chauffeur for an afternoon. The E-Class is an elegant chariot, particularly in Verde Silver Metallic. Picture: Jason Woosey The festivities began with some pre-event photos in their cul-de-sac where the E220d test car became an object of neighbourhood affection in its captivating Verde Silver Metallic paint hue - which has more than a few hints of green.

After stepping into the Mercedes, the elegantly dressed couple were impressed by the cabin design, and particularly by the new (optional) MBUX Superscreen, which stretches across the dashboard. It also comes with youth-friendly features like access to a wide range of popular apps such as TikTok and Zoom. There’s a selfie camera too! The Superscreen includes a front-passenger side display, but models without the option have a large trim element in its place. From the helm the sharply contoured steering wheel looks like it was lifted from a concept car, while the Active Ambient Lighting system, which runs a wide arc from the windscreen to the doors, adds a huge sense of occasion to the cabin at night.

The E-Class also has a highly effective voice control system that can execute a wide range of commands. Just shout “hey Mercedes!” The MBUX Superscreen dominates the high-tech cabin. Picture: Supplied Music becomes a concert-like experience if you order the optional Burmester 4D surround sound system with sound transducers integrated into the seats to provide a more immersive experience. I can’t say I enjoyed that audio vibration behind my back, but each to their own. The young couple felt immensely comfortable in the back of the cabin, which has comfortable seating as well as its own climate controls and USB C ports. Although neither of them complained about the leg room, the new E-Class doesn’t have a huge amount of stretching space at the back. It’s comfortable but not quite in the same league as a midsize SUV.

Interestingly, our conversation en route to the matric dance venue included some automotive nerdery, as we discussed the merits of traditional cars such as the E-Class versus the SUVs that proliferate our roads these days. All were in agreement that a lower car offers a better feeling of control and stability. They were also really impressed by the ride quality, served up by the optional Airmatic air suspension system. Rear-wheel steering is also available for those seeking even greater agility. Our test car was powered by Merc’s latest 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, which feels as clatter free, from the superbly insulated interior, as you could possibly expect at this level.

It produces 145kW at 3,600rpm, with a 17kW mild hybrid boost momentarily available when called upon, while 440Nm is available from 1,800 to 2,800rpm. A 150kW 2.0-litre petrol engine is also available in the new E-Class. Mercedes claims a fuel consumption figure of 5.5 litres per 100km for the diesel, and a zero to 100km/h sprint should take around 7.6 seconds. It’s not what I’d call a fast car by any means, but if an economical cruiser with relatively effortless performance is what you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. It’s a really comfortable driving experience all round, and it feels surprisingly agile, in spite of the vehicle’s generous dimensions, with a length of nearly five metres.